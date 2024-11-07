Cricket

WPL 2025: Retained & Released Players Of Delhi Capitals Ahead Of Auction

The auction for the third season of the Women’s Premier League will be held next month. Delhi Capitals has made it to the final of both editions of the tournament thus far

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
delhi-capitals-women-premier-league
Delhi Capitals women. Photo: X | Women's Premier League
info_icon

Delhi Capitals have announced their list of retained players as they prepare for season 3 of the Women’s Premier League. Following thorough evaluations and discussions, the franchise has decided to release Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav, Ashwani Kumari and Aparna Mondal ahead of this year’s auction. (More Cricket News)

“Letting go of players from a successful squad is never easy, but that’s the challenge and beauty of franchise cricket,” said Sourav Ganguly, Director of Cricket – WPL. “Our coaches & scouts have identified the players that we believe will make this team even more complete, balanced and robust as we aim to lift the trophy. My best wishes to all the players."

"We have an incredibly strong squad, and have played some brilliant cricket over the past two seasons. It’s always a tough decision for us to let go of these players, who’ve been an integral part of our success. I wish them the very best," said Head Coach, Jonathan Batty.

"These releases are for fine-tuning some details and for allowing us to bolster the strength and depth of the squad. Our scouting team has had a thorough look at a lot of local talent during the off-season. We’re confident of filling in the minor gaps in our squad, and making it more complete in the upcoming auction," he added.

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting. - X/@DelhiCapitals
IPL 2025: Ricky Ponting Named Punjab Kings Head Coach After Leaving Delhi Capitals

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The auction for the third season of the Women’s Premier League will be held next month. Delhi Capitals has made it to the final of both editions of the tournament thus far.

Retained Indian players: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Taniyaa Bhatia (WK), Minnu Mani, Sneha Deepthi, Titas Sadhu

Retained Overseas players: Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland

Released players: Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Name List Of Retained Players - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  2. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs BAN Match On TV And Online
  3. WPL 2025: Retained & Released Players Of Delhi Capitals Ahead Of Auction
  4. AUS-A vs IND-A, 2nd Test Day 1: Dhruv Jurel Excels, KL Rahul Struggles As India Stumble On Bouncy Pitch
  5. West Indies Vs England 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs ENG Match On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Al-Ahli Vs Al Raed Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Southern Rivals Battle For Comeback In Kochi
  3. Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ettifaq Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Bayern 1-0 Benfica, Champions League: Kompany Unbothered By Modest Scoreline
  5. PSG 1-2 Atletico Madrid, Champions League: Simeone Credits Precision For Last-Gasp Win
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024 Preview: Alcaraz, Sinner Set To Feature As Djokovic Withdraws
  2. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
  3. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  4. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  5. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 07, 2024
  2. Maha Politics: BJP Slams Congress Over 'Blank' And 'Red' Copies Of Constitution At Rahul Gandhi Event
  3. Jharkhand Elections 2024: Hemant Soren, Modi And Kharge Carry Out Campaigns Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  4. Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat, Extortion Case Filed; Mumbai Police Summon Raipur Man
  5. Election Wrap: Uddhav Thackeray Releases Sena Manifesto; Soren Terms BJP 'Showroom Of Lies And Hatred'
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  2. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  3. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
  4. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
  5. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
World News
  1. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
  2. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  3. Germany's Olaf Scholz Expected To Lead With Minority Government After Coalition Collapse
  4. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  5. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs HFC Match
  3. PKL 11: U Mumba Prevail Over Patna Pirates In See-saw Clash
  4. Neeraj Chopra Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Coach Bartonietz: 'I Will Miss Us As A Team'
  5. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne
  6. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  7. Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival