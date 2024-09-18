Cricket

IPL 2025: Ricky Ponting Named Punjab Kings Head Coach After Leaving Delhi Capitals - Report

The former Australia captain has reportedly made the switch to Punjab Kings from Delhi Capitals, a team he was part of for seven years

Cricket-Ricky Ponting
Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting. Photo: X/@DelhiCapitals
info_icon

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has surprised many in the cricketing world by reportedly signing on as the new head coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings for the upcoming season. (More Cricket News)

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have not won the IPL title since its inception in 2008. 'Punter' is all set to replace Englishman Trevor Bayliss, who was the franchise's head coach for the past two seasons.

The former Australia skipper has made the switch to Punjab Kings from Delhi Capitals, a team he was part of for seven years.

"Ponting signed the contract yesterday and it is for four years. He will need that much time to build the squad. Ponting will take a call on the rest of the support staff," an IPL source told PTI.

File photo of outgoing Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting. - BCCI/IPL
IPL: Ricky Ponting, Delhi Capitals Part Ways After Seven-Year Trophyless Run

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Under Ponting, Delhi Capitals became a force to be reckoned with though the elusive title never came despite the team reaching the final in 2020. He has also coached Mumbai Indians.

Punjab's sole final appearance came way back in 2014 and they are one team which is often criticised for frequent chopping and changing. They have failed to finish even in the top five in the last seven editions and ended ninth out of 10 teams earlier this year.

(With PTI inputs)

