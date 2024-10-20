Cricket

World Test Championship: India Remain On Top Despite Eight-Wicket Thrashing To New Zealand

India loosened their grip somewhat but continued to lead the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, despite suffering an eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the three-match series opener on Sunday

New Zealands Will Young, centre, interacts with Indian players. AP Photo
New Zealand's Will Young, centre, interacts with Indian players after the ball hit on his helmet on a delivery by India's Ravindra Jadeja during the day five of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
India's percentage dropped to 68.06 percent after the humbling experience in Bengaluru, and they will now look to get their act together before the upcoming two Tests and the ensuing five-match series in Australia at the end of the year.

India's percentage dropped to 68.06 percent after the humbling experience in Bengaluru, and they will now look to get their act together before the upcoming two Tests and the ensuing five-match series in Australia at the end of the year.

The Black Caps chased down their victory target of 107 with relative ease, with the win catapulting the side from sixth up to fourth on the updated standings with a win-loss percentage of 44.44 percent.

Reigning champions Australia and Sri Lanka are currently India's closest challengers on the standings, with Pat Cummins' side in second place on 62.50 percent and the island nation narrowly behind with 55.56 following their recent series sweep over New Zealand.

But New Zealand's triumph over India has the Kiwis back in the running for a second appearance in the World Test Championship final, as they overtake England and South Africa to re-claim fourth position.

Sarfaraz Khan celebrates after scoring his maiden international century during the fourth day of the first India vs New Zealand Test in Bengaluru. - AP/Aijaz Rahi
IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Emotional Sarfaraz Khan Recalls Long Struggle After Smashing Maiden Ton

BY PTI

New Zealand host England for three Tests in November and December and may still be in contention for a top two finish on the standings with a pair of positive results from the remaining matches against India.

After bowling India out for a historic low of 46 on the first morning of the match, New Zealand piled up a massive 402 thanks largely to a Rachin Ravindra century (134) and a Tim Southee cameo (65) lower down the order.

India responded strongly in their second essay with Sarfaraz Khan (150) and Rishabh Pant (99) masterminding an excellent comeback, before the second new ball turned the match in New Zealand's favour.

