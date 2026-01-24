India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Blackcaps In Must Win Situation Against Red-Hot IND

Representative Image of the New Zealand U-19 team X/ @BLACKCAPS

Good Morning Indian Cricket fans. Welcome to our dedicated live coverage of the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 from Zimbabwe and Namibia. Today, powerhouse team India takes on New Zealand in a Group B clash at the iconic Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The "Boys in Blue," led by Ayush Mhatre, enter this fixture with clinical momentum after dominant wins over the USA and Bangladesh in their previous encounters. The Black Caps, meanwhile, will be serching for their first full result of the tournament following consecutive washouts. New Zealand are in a must-win situation but they have an imperative task in hand against the likes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhigyan Kundu among others. Follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.

LIVE UPDATES

24 Jan 2026, 12:26:13 pm IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Pitch Report The surface at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo is balanced but favors bowlers under current overcast skies. Recent matches average a low score of 172, with pacers being particularly lethal early on. Expect the surface to slow down later, offering significant turn for spinners as the match progresses.

24 Jan 2026, 11:58:16 am IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Weather Report In Bulawayo, current conditions are cloudy with a temperature of 19°C (feels like 24°C). The daily forecast predicts rain with a high of 26°C and a low of 18°C. There is a 45% chance of rain during the day, increasing to 75% tonight.