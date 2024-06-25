Cricket

World Championship Of Legends To Revive Classic Bowl Out Format In Debut Season

The celebrated television presenter and actress Mandira Bedi has been announced as the official host for the WCL Season 1. She is set to bring her charisma and deep understanding of the game to the WCL

harbhajan singh during ind vs pak bowl out in 2007 X @cricbuzz
India's Harbhajan Singh celebrating after hitting the stump during the bowl-out contest against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2007. Photo: X/ @cricbuzz
info_icon

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) is set to make a memorable entrance into the cricketing world by reintroducing the nostalgic "bowl out" format to decide tied matches. (More Cricket News

This throwback to the early days of T20 cricket will replace the modern super-over, aiming to rekindle excitement and evoke cherished memories for both players and fans.

The bowl out, where bowlers aim to hit unguarded stumps, was famously used in the 2007 T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan. Harshit Tomar, the owner of WCL, reminisced about this iconic moment: "The 2007 India vs Pakistan bowl out is one of my favourite memories, and we want to revive it in its original form."

This move by the WCL not only pays tribute to cricket's rich history but also offers fans a fresh alternative to contemporary tie-breakers. The high-stakes nature of the bowl-out promises an atmosphere of heightened tension and excitement, where every ball counts in deciding the outcome of crucial matches.

Dale Steyn will be a part of the Inaugural World Championship Of Legends. - File
World Championship Of Legends 2024: Dale Steyn, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed And Dhawal Kulkarni To Take Part In Inaugural Tournament

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Adding to the tournament's appeal, celebrated television presenter and actress Mandira Bedi has been announced as the official host. Bedi, a prominent figure in cricket broadcasting, is set to bring her charisma and deep understanding of the game to the WCL, enhancing the viewing experience for fans.

"Mandira Ji is one of the most renowned and loved television hosts, and we welcome her on board", Harshit Tomar expressed his enthusiasm.

The World Championship of Legends, co-owned by Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, will feature legendary players from the past, allowing them to showcase their skills and passion for the game once more. The tournament will take place from 3rd to 13th July at the iconic grounds of Edgbaston and Northamptonshire County Cricket Club in the UK.

With its high-profile matches, the participation of legendary players, and the innovative inclusion of the bowl-out format, the WCL is poised to become a landmark event in cricket.

WCL is a premier cricket league that features retired and non-contracted players. It is the only league in this category approved by the England & Wales Cricket Board. The WCL aims to bring legendary cricket players back to the field, providing fans with a nostalgic and thrilling cricketing experience.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Akhilesh, Rahul Take Oath As LS Members; Sensex, Nifty Settle At Record High
  2. Kashmir Police Chief Reviews Security Measures Ahead of Amarnath Yatra 2024, Issues Directives To Officers
  3. 'Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan': Rahul Gandhi Takes Oath As Member Of 18th Lok Sabha | WATCH
  4. Centre's Panel On Exam Reforms To Engage With Parents, Students; Take Stock Of Concerns
  5. "Dead" Man Shows Up Alive Before Burial In Telangana
Entertainment News
  1. Paps, Privacy, Actors And Inappropriate Angles
  2. 'Truly Blessed To Have Each Other': Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Share Romantic Pics From Their Wedding Reception
  3. Sunny Leone Proves Why She Is The OG Fashion Icon
  4. Janhvi Kapoor Walks For Rahul Mishra In Paris; ‘There Was Meditative Zen-Like Vibration In The Room’
  5. Ranvir Shorey On Doing 'Godhra': It Was More Like A Statement Against The Gatekeepers Of Morality
Sports News
  1. Super 8s: Ecstatic Afghanistan Fans Celebrate Country's First-Ever T20 World Cup SF Appearance- In Pics
  2. World Championship Of Legends To Revive Classic Bowl Out Format In Debut Season
  3. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  4. Netherlands Vs Austria, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship Group D Match
  5. AFG Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan Acknowledges Brian Lara's Role in Semi-Final Achievement
World News
  1. As Coffee Prices Are Soaring Amid Inflation, Find Good Coffee At Cheap Prices At This Place In NYC
  2. ICC Issues Arrest Warrant For Ex-Russian Defence Minister, Army Chief of Staff For War Crimes In Ukraine
  3. States To Avoid For Real Estate Investments In The Next Five Years: Experts' Insights
  4. Indonesia: Woman Tumbles Off Treadmill At Gym, Falls Out Of Window, Dies | Caught On Cam
  5. California Hiker Rescued After 10 Days, Survived On Berries And Boot Water
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Akhilesh, Rahul Take Oath As LS Members; Sensex, Nifty Settle At Record High