World Championship Of Legends To Revive Classic Bowl Out Format In Debut Season

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) is set to make a memorable entrance into the cricketing world by reintroducing the nostalgic "bowl out" format to decide tied matches.
This throwback to the early days of T20 cricket will replace the modern super-over, aiming to rekindle excitement and evoke cherished memories for both players and fans.
The bowl out, where bowlers aim to hit unguarded stumps, was famously used in the 2007 T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan. Harshit Tomar, the owner of WCL, reminisced about this iconic moment: "The 2007 India vs Pakistan bowl out is one of my favourite memories, and we want to revive it in its original form."
This move by the WCL not only pays tribute to cricket's rich history but also offers fans a fresh alternative to contemporary tie-breakers. The high-stakes nature of the bowl-out promises an atmosphere of heightened tension and excitement, where every ball counts in deciding the outcome of crucial matches.
Adding to the tournament's appeal, celebrated television presenter and actress Mandira Bedi has been announced as the official host. Bedi, a prominent figure in cricket broadcasting, is set to bring her charisma and deep understanding of the game to the WCL, enhancing the viewing experience for fans.
"Mandira Ji is one of the most renowned and loved television hosts, and we welcome her on board", Harshit Tomar expressed his enthusiasm.
The World Championship of Legends, co-owned by Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, will feature legendary players from the past, allowing them to showcase their skills and passion for the game once more. The tournament will take place from 3rd to 13th July at the iconic grounds of Edgbaston and Northamptonshire County Cricket Club in the UK.
With its high-profile matches, the participation of legendary players, and the innovative inclusion of the bowl-out format, the WCL is poised to become a landmark event in cricket.
WCL is a premier cricket league that features retired and non-contracted players. It is the only league in this category approved by the England & Wales Cricket Board. The WCL aims to bring legendary cricket players back to the field, providing fans with a nostalgic and thrilling cricketing experience.