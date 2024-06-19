Cricket

World Championship Of Legends 2024: Dale Steyn, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed And Dhawal Kulkarni To Take Part In Inaugural Tournament

The debutant players join an elusive list of legendary cricketing icons such as Yuvraj Singh, Brett Lee & Aaron Finch

Dale Steyn will be a part of the Inaugural World Championship Of Legends. Photo: File
In the second half of this year, Edgbaston Stadium will witness the grand launch of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) event alongside the debuts of international icons. (More Cricket News)

Performing for the first time ever at the grand stage of Edgbaston stadium are the iconic talents Darren Sammy, Samit Patel, Ravi Bopara, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ben Cutting, Dale Steyn, Shoaib Malik and Sarfaraz Ahmed who will be playing their first legends tournament ever.

The inaugural season of WCL aims to debut with a unique cricketing format featuring six teams from six cricketing powerhouses: South Africa, India, Pakistan, England, Australia, and the West Indies. In addition to a number of intriguing newcomers, the event will also feature cricketing icons such as Aaron Finch, Brett Lee, Shahid Afridi and Yuvraj Singh.

Darren Sammy, known for his leadership in West Indies cricket, will also be part alongside England's versatile all-rounder Samit Patel, Ravi Bopara and India's skilled fast bowler Dhawal Kulkarni.

Australia's explosive Ben Cutting, South Africa's legendary fast bowler Dale Steyn, and Pakistan's seasoned campaigners Shoaib Malik and Sarfaraz Ahmed add further depth to their respective national lineup.

Adding thoughts to the participation, Dale Steyn South Africa’s legendary bowler shares, “ I’m excited to be making my debut in a legends tournament. I’m hoping we can execute it rather successfully and I’m excited to resume my pace.”

Edgbaston is slated to host the pivotal group matches, semi-finals, and the final, with additional group stage matches scheduled at various other grounds throughout Warwickshire.

The World Championship of Legends promises to be a celebration of cricketing excellence, uniting fans from around the globe in admiration of these iconic players. With each match set against the backdrop of Edgbaston’s historic grounds, spectators can expect thrilling displays of skill, strategy, and sportsmanship.

