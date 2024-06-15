Yuvraj Singh, a well known cricket player, made significant contributions to the team's outstanding performances. In the finals of Legends Cricket Trophy season 2, Singh showcased glimpses of his classic stroke-making ability, helping his talented squad achieve success.

