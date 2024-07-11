Cricket

WCL 2024: India Lose To South Africa And Australia Clinch Big Win Over West Indies; Semifinalists Confirmed

Before we look at the semifinal schedule here is all that happened in the two games on Wednesday

South Africa Champions defeated India Champions while Australia Champions prevailed over West Indies Champions in the last two league games of the World Championship of Legends 2024 at County Ground, Northampton on Wednesday (July 10). With the league stage coming to an end, the semifinal fixtures of the tournament were also confirmed.

Australia defeat West Indies

In the first match of the day, Australia Champions set a commanding total of 274 for 7 in their 20 overs after they were put in to bat first. They were powered to this mountain of a score by Ben Dunk who scored an explosive century from and Daniel Christian who fell short of ton by just one run.

Dunk's 100 off 35 balls, featuring 10 fours and 7 sixes, set the tone for a high-scoring innings. Christian followed with a rapid 99 off 35 balls, which included 11 fours and 8 sixes, ensuring the Australia Champions posted a formidable total. Rayad Emrit was the pick of the West Indies bowlers, taking 4 wickets for 56 runs.

In response, the West Indies Champions started their chase with a significant setback, losing Kirk Edwards for just 5 runs. Dwayne Smith led a spirited effort, smashing 64 off 40 balls with 7 fours and 3 sixes. His aggressive approach gave the West Indies hope, but wickets continued to fall at regular intervals.

They were struggling at 81 for 4 at one stage before a middle-order resilience was showcased by Ashley Nurse, who played a remarkable innings, scoring an unbeaten 70 off 36 balls with 7 fours and 4 sixes. His late partnership with captain Daren Sammy, who contributed 33 off 18 balls, added some respectability to the score.

However, the required run rate kept climbing, and despite Nurse's valiant efforts, the West Indies Champions fell short of the target, finishing their innings at 219 for 6 in 20 overs. Brett Lee and Peter Siddle were instrumental in controlling the run chase, taking 2 wickets each as Australians secured a comfortable victory by 55 runs.

World Championship of Legends 2024: West Indies and South Africa Champions Triumph In High-scoring Run Chases

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Brief Scores

Australia Champions Vs West Indies Champions

Australia 274/7 in 20 overs (Ben Dunk: 100 off 35 balls & Daniel Christian: 99 off 35 balls; R Emrit: 4-0-56-4)

West Indies Champions 219/6 in 20 overs (Dwayne Smith: 64 off 40 balls & Ashley Nurse: 70* off 36 balls; Brett Lee: 3-0-30-2, Peter Siddle: 4-0-32-2)

Result: Australia Champions won by 55 runs.

South Africa Champions beat India Champions

Jacques Synman and wicketkeeper Richard Levi scored quick half-centuries for South Africa Champions to take them to 210/8 in their 20 overs. India Champions were never in the game as they were restricted to just 156/6 in their last league game, thus losing the match by 54 runs.

Riding upon blistering half-centuries from opener Jacques Synman and wicketkeeper Richard Levi, the South Africa Champions posted the formidable total. Synman, who scored an unbeaten 82 against Pakistan in the previous game, once again showcased his batting prowess and blasted 73 off 43 balls (10x4s, 3x6s) to lay a solid foundation for his team.

Later, Levi smashed a 25-ball 60, with 5 sixes and as many boundaries, and helped his team dominate the middle overs. While the Indian bowlers did make a strong comeback in the death overs, they couldn't prevent the Proteas from posting a big total. Harbhajan Singh (4/25) was the pick of the bowlers for India as the Turbanator rolled back the clock with his off-spin bowling.

Indian openers failed to give their team a good start in the run chase and their top five were back in the dugout with just 77 runs on the board in 11.3 overs. Yusuf Pathan (54* off 44) and Irfan Pathan (35 off 21) shared a vital stand but couldn't help their side cross the finish line as the asking rate kept getting higher. India lost the game by 54 runs eventually.

South Africa finished their campaign with a win while India enter semifinals with a loss.

Brief Scores

South Africa Champions Vs India Champions

South Africa 210/8 in 20 overs (Jacques Synman 73 off 43 & Richard Levi 60 off 25; Harbhajan Singh 4/25)

India 156/6 in 20 overs (Yusuf Pathan 54* off 44, Irfan Pathan 35 off 21; Vernon Philander 2/17)

Result: South Africa won by 54 runs

WCL 2024 Semifinals

1st Semi-Final: Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions on June 12 at 5:30 PM IST

2nd Semi-Final: India Champions vs Australia Champions on June 12 at 9:30 PM IST

