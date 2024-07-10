Cricket

World Championship of Legends 2024: West Indies and South Africa Champions Triumph In High-scoring Run Chases

West Indies Champions earned a win over England Champions, while South Africa Champions made quick work of Pakistan Champions as both games saw over 400 runs scored in each of them

Instagram/WorldChampionshipofLegends
South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions Photo: Instagram/WorldChampionshipofLegends
info_icon

Batting prowess of the West Indies Champions and South Africa Champions shone bright as both the teams emerged victorious in two high-scoring clashes at County Ground in Northampton at the World Championship of Legends 2024 on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

West Indies Champions earned a win over England Champions, while South Africa Champions made quick work of Pakistan Champions as both games saw over 400 runs scored in each of them.

Here is a quick look at both the matches of the day.

West Indies Champions vs England Champions

In the first match of the day, the West Indies Champions chased down a formidable target of 210 set by England Champions.

Despite losing Chris Gayle early in the first over, Dwayne Smith and Chadwick Walton ensured a strong start, posting 65 runs for the loss of one wicket by the end of the powerplay. Walton particularly targeted Chris Schofield, scoring 20 runs off him in the sixth over. Although Smith was dismissed LBW by Samit Patel for 11, Kirk Edwards kept the momentum going.

Walton continued his assault on Schofield, smashing 23 runs in the eighth over with three sixes and a four. He was finally dismissed by Ravi Bopara in the 12th over, scoring a blistering 85 off 42 balls. Following Walton's departure, Edwards fell for 14, leaving West Indies at 125/4.

File photo of the now-retired Australia opener David Warner in action. - AP
David Warner Says He Is 'Open To Playing Champions Trophy 2025' If Selected By Australia

BY Outlook Sports Desk

However, Ashley Nurse and Jason Mohammed forged a crucial partnership, adding 67 runs for the fifth wicket. Nurse and Darren Sammy completed the chase, leading West Indies Champions to a 5-wicket victory in 19.3 overs. Walton was named the player of the match for his explosive innings.

England Champions, after being put in to bat first, faced an early setback with Phil Mustard falling for a duck to Samuel Badree. Kevin Pietersen and Ian Bell stabilized the innings, guiding the team to 48/1 in 6 overs.

Pietersen's quickfire 42 off 19 balls was instrumental, but he was dismissed in the eighth over with the score at 80/3. Bell and Ravi Bopara then put up a substantial 118-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Bell's 97 off 64 balls, along with Bopara's 53 off 30, propelled England to a total of 209/5 in 20 overs.

Brief Scores

Match 1: West Indies Champions vs England Champions

England Champions: 209/5 in 20 overs (Ian Bell 97, Ravi Bopara 53; Samuel Badree 1/24, Jerome Taylor 1/33)

West Indies Champions: 210/5 in 19.2 overs (Chadwick Walton 85, Jason Mohammed 32*; Samit Patel 1/20, Ravi Bopara 1/39)

Result: West Indies Champions won by 5 wickets

Player of the Match: Chadwick Walton

South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions

The second game saw South Africa Champions chase down 211 against Pakistan Champions in with nine balls still remaining.

Wahab Riaz - X/@TheRealPCB
Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq Sacked As Selectors After Pakistan's First Round T20WC Exit: Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Sarel Erwee led the charge with an unbeaten 105 off 57 balls, maintaining a strike rate of 184.21. His innings included 11 fours and six sixes. Jacques Snyman provided excellent support, scoring an unbeaten 82 off 47 balls, with six fours and five sixes. Together, they put on an unbroken 183-run stand for the second wicket, dismantling the Pakistan bowling attack.

The only wicket to fall was that of JP Duminy, who scored 9 off 8 balls before being dismissed by Sohail Khan.

Earlier, Pakistan Champions posted a competitive 210/4 in their 20 overs. Shoaib Malik's unbeaten 51 off 26 balls and Sharjeel Khan's explosive 72 off 36 balls laid a solid foundation.

Contributions from Sohail Maqsood (24 off 24), Shahid Afridi (20 off 10), and Abdul Razzaq (25* off 15) bolstered the total. Imran Tahir and Dale Steyn were the standout bowlers for South Africa, taking 1/19 and 1/24, respectively.

Brief Scores

Match 2: South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions

Pakistan Champions: 210/4 in 20 overs (Sharjeel Khan 72, Shoaib Malik 51*; Imran Tahir 1/19, Dale Steyn 1/24)

South Africa Champions: 211/1 in 18.3 overs (Sarel Erwee 105*, Jacques Snyman 82*; Sohail Khan 1/38)

Result: South Africa Champions won by 9 wickets

Player of the Match: Sarel Erwee

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. World Championship of Legends 2024: West Indies and South Africa Champions Triumph In High-scoring Run Chases
  2. Rahul Dravid Wants Equal Bonus For His Support Staff, Refuses Extra Rs 2.5cr: Report
  3. Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq Sacked As Selectors After Pakistan's First Round T20WC Exit: Report
  4. ENG Vs WI, 1st Test: England Moving On From Anderson To Boost Ashes Hopes, Says Stokes
  5. IND-W Vs SA-W, 3rd T20I: Pooja Vastrakar Reveals India's Secret To Bowling Success
Football News
  1. ESP 2-1 FRA, Euro 2024 Semifinal: Lamine Yamal's Historic Strike Gives Spain Ticket To Final - In Pics
  2. Marc Cucurella Targeted By Angry German Fans During Spain Vs France, Euro 2024 SF Match - Know The Reason
  3. Messi Closes In On Ronaldo's All-Time Record: Watch His First Goal Of Copa America 2024
  4. ESP Vs FRA Semi-Final: Fan Invasion Leaves Alvaro Morata Injured At UEFA Euro 2024 - WATCH
  5. ARG 2-0 CAN, Copa America 2024 Semifinal: Messi Strike Leads Argentina Into Final
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: World No.1 Jannik Sinner Falls To Daniil Medvedev Post Treatment From Trainer
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic Claims Maiden Major Semifinal Spot With Comeback Win Over Lulu Sun
  3. Taylor Fritz Vs Lorenzo Musetti, QF 4 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Sinner Vs Medvedev, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Crashes Out As World No.5 Prevails In Epic - Data Debrief
  5. Sumit Nagal Vs Pedro Cachin, Challenger Braunschweig Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Voting For Bypolls On; Mumbai BMW Accident Accused Admits He Was Driving, Say Reports
  2. Uttarakhand: Heavy Rains Trigger Flood, Rescue Workers Engaged In Ops | In Photos
  3. Telangana: 35 Students Fall Sick After Finding 'Lizard' In Their Breakfast Upma
  4. SC Says Divorced Muslim Women Can Seek Maintenance From Husband
  5. Relief For Bengal Govt As SC Holds Valid Suit Against CBI Probe Of Cases Despite Withdrawing Consent
Entertainment News
  1. Everything You Need To Know About Ma Dong-seok, The Korean Actor Rumoured To Play Villain In Prabhas' 'Spirit'
  2. Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Exude Glamour And Elegance As They Attend The Wimbledon Quater-Final In London
  3. 'It's A Circus': Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Didn't Attend Anant-Radhika's Wedding Festivities As She Didn't Want to 'Sell' Herself
  4. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row
  5. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
US News
  1. Nikki Haley Rallies Support For Donald Trump, Hits Out At Joe Biden, Kamala Harris For 'Incompetence'
  2. US Alleges Iran 'Encouraging' Gaza Protests Across College Campuses
  3. Pennsylvania Unveils New License Plate And Welcome Signs To Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
  4. McDonald's Introduces Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry And These New Summer Menu Items
  5. Top 10 Most Expensive Cities In The US: Manhattan Leads The List With Sky-High Living Costs
World News
  1. Nikki Haley Rallies Support For Donald Trump, Hits Out At Joe Biden, Kamala Harris For 'Incompetence'
  2. Indonesia Landslide: Death Toll Rises To 23; Search Op Underway To Find Dozens Buried
  3. US Alleges Iran 'Encouraging' Gaza Protests Across College Campuses
  4. Sunita Williams To Address Earth From Space Amid Concerns Over Safe Return | How To Watch LIVE
  5. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
Latest Stories
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  2. Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam
  3. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details
  5. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Spain Beat France 2-1 To Reach Euro Final; Messi Scores To Take Argentina To Copa Final
  7. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Voting For Bypolls On; Mumbai BMW Accident Accused Admits He Was Driving, Say Reports
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row