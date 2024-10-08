Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

South Africa's Marizanne Kapp is bowled out by England's Sophie Ecclestone during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and South Africa at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. Photo: AP

South Africa's Marizanne Kapp is bowled out by England's Sophie Ecclestone during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and South Africa at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. Photo: AP