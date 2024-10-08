Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

Only one match was played in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on October 7, Monday. This was the first time since the start of the tournament on October 3, Thursday that there was no double header in the competition. (Highlights | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Two heavyweights England and South Africa clashed in the ninth match of the Women's T20 World Cup. Both the teams were playing their second match with the winner set to top Group B. Both sides came into the match on the back of a win in their openers.
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first. They started well, scoring 37 runs in the powerplay after losing a wicket. However, the flow of runs never increased as English spinners once again showed their prowess. Captain Laura Wolvaardt scored 42 from 39 balls with Marizanne Kapp getting 26 from 17 and Annerie Dercksen smashing an unbeaten 20 from 11 balls. The trio took South Africa to a respectable 124.
England spinners were economical with Sophie Ecclestone being the pick of the bowlers, taking two wickets for 15 runs in four overs.
Defending 125, South Africa got a good start thanks to Kapp. The veteran all-rounder bowled two maiden overs in the powerplay and get a wicket to restrict England to just 28 runs in the first six overs. However, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (43 from 43) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (48* from 36) soon combined to pull England out of trouble and guide them to victory.
England won the match by seven wickets with four balls in hand to go on the top of Group B with two wins in two matches. South Africa meanwhile remain third with a win and a loss.
Women's T20 World Cup Updated Points Table
Women's T20 World Cup Live Streaming
All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will be available to live stream on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.