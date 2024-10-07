England Vs South Africa Live Score, Women's T20 WC: RSA-W 37/1 (6 Overs); Tazmin Brits Departs As ENG-W Take First Wicket

England Vs South Africa Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Proteas Defiant Against English Attack
South Africa pair of Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits have looked formidable in the opening five overs of the match against the English spinners. Powerplay coming to an end and the Proteas would want to go wicketless.
RSA-W 31/0 (5 Overs)
England Vs South Africa Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Action Gets Underway
Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits are at the crease for South Africa women against England women. The Proteas pair have negotiated nicely against a potent English attack.
RSA-W 14/0 (2 Overs)
England Vs South Africa Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Pitch Report
Pitch number 4 to be used today, a high of 36 degree celsius, 73m straight hit, 59m and 63 square boundaries, that's something to take care about. A lot of spin has been bowled by the spinners at this venue. We're looking at a margin of 3-3.5m, batters who can use their feet well would do. There are some bare patches, a par score of around 130-140 would be a good score.
England Vs South Africa Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Playing XIs
England Women (Playing XI): Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(w), Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith
South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka
England Vs South Africa Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: RSA-W Win The Toss
Laura Wolvaardt has won the toss and opted to bat first at Sharjah.
England Vs South Africa Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: ENG-W, RSA-W Players Ahead Of The Fixture
England batter Danni-Wyatt-Hodge: "I thought it was a pretty dominant performance by everyone (in win over Bangladesh). With the bat I thought we adapted quite early which was good. Communication was really good out there and then with the ball I thought the girls did a fantastic job...I thought our fielding was outstanding as well. We really attacked the ball as well and pulled off some good run-outs and catches. Hopefully we can kick on, learn from tonight and put out another good display in the next game."
South Africa bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba: "I think for us now we’re in it to win it. I mean we failed (in the) semi-finals a couple of times, and we failed at the finals. And now, it's either we win it or not. So that's the mentality of the team now. We're just in it to win it."
England Vs South Africa Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Head-To-Head
Total Matches: 24
ENG-W Won: 19
SA-W Won: 4
No Result:1
England Vs South Africa Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Squads
England Women Squad: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(w), Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Bell, Bess Heath, Freya Kemp
South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu, Mieke de Ridder.