England Vs South Africa Live Score, Women's T20 WC: RSA-W 37/1 (6 Overs); Tazmin Brits Departs As ENG-W Take First Wicket

England batter Danni-Wyatt-Hodge: "I thought it was a pretty dominant performance by everyone (in win over Bangladesh). With the bat I thought we adapted quite early which was good. Communication was really good out there and then with the ball I thought the girls did a fantastic job...I thought our fielding was outstanding as well. We really attacked the ball as well and pulled off some good run-outs and catches. Hopefully we can kick on, learn from tonight and put out another good display in the next game."