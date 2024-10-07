Cricket

England Vs South Africa Live Score, Women's T20 WC: RSA-W 37/1 (6 Overs); Tazmin Brits Departs As ENG-W Take First Wicket

Catch the live score and updates from England Vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match, right here

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
7 October 2024
7 October 2024
England Women vs South Africa Women: RSA-W are batting first. X/ProteasWomenCSA
The England women's cricket team and the South Africa women's cricket team, who won their respective opening encounters against Bangladesh women and West Indies women, respectively, will now lock horns against each other on Monday, October 7, at Sharjah. This tie will be a mouth-watering one given the quality of players will be in action in both sides. Catch the live score and updates from England Vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match, right here
LIVE UPDATES

England Vs South Africa Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Proteas Defiant Against English Attack

South Africa pair of Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits have looked formidable in the opening five overs of the match against the English spinners. Powerplay coming to an end and the Proteas would want to go wicketless.

RSA-W 31/0 (5 Overs)

England Vs South Africa Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Action Gets Underway

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits are at the crease for South Africa women against England women. The Proteas pair have negotiated nicely against a potent English attack.

RSA-W 14/0 (2 Overs)

England Vs South Africa Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Pitch Report

Pitch number 4 to be used today, a high of 36 degree celsius, 73m straight hit, 59m and 63 square boundaries, that's something to take care about. A lot of spin has been bowled by the spinners at this venue. We're looking at a margin of 3-3.5m, batters who can use their feet well would do. There are some bare patches, a par score of around 130-140 would be a good score.

England Vs South Africa Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Playing XIs

England Women (Playing XI): Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(w), Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

England Vs South Africa Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: RSA-W Win The Toss

Laura Wolvaardt has won the toss and opted to bat first at Sharjah.

England Vs South Africa Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: ENG-W, RSA-W Players Ahead Of The Fixture

England batter Danni-Wyatt-Hodge: "I thought it was a pretty dominant performance by everyone (in win over Bangladesh). With the bat I thought we adapted quite early which was good. Communication was really good out there and then with the ball I thought the girls did a fantastic job...I thought our fielding was outstanding as well. We really attacked the ball as well and pulled off some good run-outs and catches. Hopefully we can kick on, learn from tonight and put out another good display in the next game."

South Africa bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba: "I think for us now we’re in it to win it. I mean we failed (in the) semi-finals a couple of times, and we failed at the finals. And now, it's either we win it or not. So that's the mentality of the team now. We're just in it to win it."

(Quoted On The ICC Website)

England Vs South Africa Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Head-To-Head

Total Matches: 24

ENG-W Won: 19

SA-W Won: 4

No Result:1

England Vs South Africa Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Squads

England Women Squad: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(w), Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Bell, Bess Heath, Freya Kemp

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu, Mieke de Ridder.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs South Africa Live Score, Women's T20 WC: RSA-W 14/0 (2 Overs); Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits Open Against ENG-W At Sharjah
  2. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood Run The Show On Day One - Data Debrief
  3. England Vs South Africa Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup: RSA-W Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  4. PCB Chief Naqvi 'Confident' India Will Travel To Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs SL-W Match
Football News
  1. Premier League Matchday 7: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers
  2. Women's Champions League Preview: Groups, Contenders, Star Players
  3. Real Sociedad 1-1 Atletico Madrid, La Liga: Colchoneros 'Working Very Well', Says Simeone
  4. Fiorentina 2-1 AC Milan, Serie A: Paulo Fonseca Fumes At Penalty 'Circus' From Referee
  5. Premier League: Aston Villa 'Super-Sub' Jhon Duran Signs New Six-Year Deal
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Gauff Lands Her Second Career WTA 1000 Title - In Pics
  2. China Open 2024: Gauff Took A Relaxed Approach Against Muchova In The Final
  3. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Wins Title, Becoming The Youngest Champion In 14 Years
  4. Shanghai Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Stern Wu Yibing Test To Enter Fourth Round
  5. Wuhan Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WTA 1000 Tennis Tournament
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  4. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  5. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Amit Shah Terms Naxals Biggest Violators Of Human Rights, Says They will be eliminated by 2026
  2. J&K Set To Get Elected Govt After A Decade, Results For Haryana Also Out Tuesday | Details Inside
  3. Yogi Adityanath Calls For Respect Among Religions Amid Narsinghanand’s ‘Prophet’ Remark Row
  4. Day In Pics: October 07, 2024
  5. New faces, Extensive Use Of Social Media Mark This Kashmir Election  
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  2. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  3. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  4. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  5. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
World News
  1. Hurricane Milton Intensifies To Category 2, Florida Prepares For Mass Evacuations
  2. Imran Khan Banned From Meeting Wife, Lawyers And Party Members Till Oct 18 Over 'Security Concerns'
  3. Nobel Prize 2024: Victor Ambros, Gary Ruvkun Win Nobel Prize For Medicine Or Physiology
  4. ‘India’s Integrity Must Be Respected’: Canada ‘Clears’ Its Stance Amid Diplomatic Tensions
  5. Middle East: Rockets From Gaza Set Off Sirens In Tel Aviv; Iran Airspace Reopens After Closure Amid Israeli Strikes
Latest Stories
  1. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. India Match Pakistan's World Record After Bowling Out Bangladesh In First T20I
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 7, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Pakistan: 2 Chinese Nationals Dead After Targeted Explosion Near Karachi Airport | What We Know
  5. Durga Puja 2024: Rituals And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  6. Middle East Conflict: Links To Jerusalem, Iran's Support For Gaza, Its Allies Hezbollah, Houthis - Explained
  7. IAF Chennai Airshow: Dehydration, Heatsroke Claim 5 Lives, 100 Hospitalised
  8. One Year Later, Israel's Bombardment Of Gaza Expands To Lebanon | Where The War Stands