Just as West Indies' star all-rounder Andre Russell spurred some excitement during the South Africa chase with two quick wickets (Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks), rain struck at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Monday (June 24) during the 'virtual quarter-final' of ICC T20 World Cup 2024. (Match Blog | Streaming | Scorecard)
The winner of this Super Eights match will go through to the semi-finals. But what if the match is washed out?
WI Vs RSA Rain Scenario
Two overs were bowled in the Proteas chase when rain struck. As five overs per side are mandatory for a result, there is still the possibility of the match getting abandoned due to rain.
In case that happens, South Africa will go through to the semi-finals, on account of having more points than the Windies. The Proteas currently have four points from two games, while the hosts have just two. Shared points in Antigua would leave RSA on five, and the Caribbean team on three. And hence Aiden Markram's team will join England from Group 2 in advancing to the last four, in such a scenario.
If the rain does subside, then the par score at five overs, if SA stay two wickets down, is 34. If they are three wickets down, it is 40 runs.
Meanwhile, in Group 1, all four teams are still mathematically in contention for the semi-finals. India take on Australia on Monday evening, and Afghanistan meet Bangladesh the following day. The results of these games will determine the last-four line-up.
But the weather forecast for the India vs Australia match is not entirely encouraging. The prediction for Gros Islet, St Lucia (West Indies) reads: "Windy, with morning showers. High 31°C. Winds E at 25 to 40 km/h. Chance of rain 50%."