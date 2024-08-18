Keshav Maharaj etched his name in South African cricket history by becoming the nation's most successful Test spinner as his side secured a 40-run victory over West Indies in the second Test. This win also clinched the series for the Proteas by 1-0. (More Cricket News)
Maharaj's historic achievement was overshadowed only by his match-winning contribution. The left-arm spinner claimed 13 wickets in the series, taking his overall tally to 171, surpassing Hugh Tayfield as South Africa's leading wicket-taker.
Maharaj's three-wicket haul propelled South Africa to a dominant 40-run victory over West Indies in the second Test in Georgetown on Saturday. The Proteas wrapped up the match inside three days, dismissing the hosts for 222 in their second innings after setting them a target of 263.
The result saw South Africa celebrate an emphatic series win, dominating the West Indies for a record 10 series in a row. The opening Test in Trinidad was washed out, and the Proteas sealed the series with a convincing victory in the second match.