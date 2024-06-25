Cricket

Who Will India Play In T20 World Cup Semifinal? Venue, Date, Timings, Weather, Special Provisions - All You Need To Know

With the two members of the final four from Group 2 already confirmed, the question now which comes before the Indian fans is: who will India play in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup? Apart from the opponents, curiosity will also arise over the date, timings and venue of India's semi-final match. Keep reading to know all the answers

AP/Ramon Espinosa
This will be India's fourth semi-final appearance in last five T20 World Cups. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
info_icon

With another thumping win in their final Super 8 match against Australia, India have not just booked their spot in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final but also pushed the door wide open for Afghanistan who can now become the second semifinalist from Group 1 with a win over Bangladesh. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

With the two members of the final four from Group 2 already confirmed, the question now which comes before the Indian fans is: who will India play in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup? Apart from the opponents, curiosity will also arise over the date, timings and venue of India's semi-final match.

Keep reading to know all the answers.

T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final format

As per the format of the tournament, the topper of Super 8 Group 1 plays the second-best team in Group 2 and the top team of Group 2 faces off the second-ranked team in Group 1.

Who will India play in T20 World Cup semi-final?

England. Yes, it is the rematch of the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final where the eventual defending champions England thrashed India by 10 wickets to knock the Men In Blue out of the tournament.

Since India have won all three of their Super 8 games, they have topped Group 1. England finished second to South Africa, the team to which they lost in Super 8s, in Group 2.

When is India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final?

India play England on June 27, Thursday in the second semi-final.

What is the timing of India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final?

The India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final begins 10:30 AM local time and 8:00 PM IST.

Where will India play the T20 World Cup semi-final?

The playing conditions of the tournament had fixed India's semi-final in Providence, Guyana. This was done to ensure the match is played during the prime time as per the Indian Standard Time.

What is the weather forecast of Providence, Guyana?

The forecast for the match looks scary at the moment. Thunderstorms are predicted on the day of the match and they are expected to be around during the match time.

What is the special provision for the India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final?

There is no reserve day for the India vs England semi-final as it would have been too close to the day of the final. However, to get a result in case of rain, the match will get to 250 minutes of extra time, an hour extra from the usual 190 minutes.

Another interesting change in the semi-finals and final of the tournament is that to produce a result, both teams should have at least batted 10 overs instead of the usual five.

What if India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final is washed out?

By the virtue of topping their group, India go through the finals in case the semi-final is washed out.

