India Vs Australia: Rohit Misses Ton But Creates Multiple Records In Stunning Six-Hitting Spree

In his 41-ball stay at the crease, the Indian skipper launched eight sixes and smashed seven fours before eventually getting out on 92

AP/Ramon Espinosa
India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot for six runs against Australia during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, Monday, June 24, 2024. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
India skipper Rohit Sharma's stunning assault on Australian bowlers in the all-important Super 8 clash at the T20 World Cup between the two teams in Gros Islet, St Lucia saw him create multiple records even as he fell just eight runs short of the first century of the tournament. (Scorecard |Live Blog)

Rohit got going right from the third over of the innings where he smashed four sixes and a total of 29 runs to push India on the front-foot early on in the match after being put into bat by the Aussies. In his 41-ball stay at the crease, the Indian skipper launched eight sixes and smashed seven fours before eventually getting out on 92.

His 92 led India to a massive total of 205/5 in their 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav also scored a quick 16-ball 32 while Shivam Dube got 28 and Hardik Pandya played an important hand of 27 not out.

Even as he missed his century, the Indian captain created multiple records with his quick-fire innings.

During his six-hitting spree, Rohit became the first player in history to hit 200 sixes in T20Is. He also created the most sixes against an opposition in international cricket. He has now 132 sixes against Australia, more than Chris Gayle's 130 that the Caribbean great hit against England.

Rohit's 19-ball half century also became the fastest in the tournament, putting behind Aaron Jones who got to his fifty in 21 balls in the World Cup opening game against Canada.

His 92 also became the second-highest individual score by an Indian in T20 World Cups just behind Suresh Raina's century that came at the same stadium against South Africa in the 2010 edition of the tournament. His innings also is the second-highest individual score by a captain in T20 World Cups following Chris Gayle's 98 at Bridgetown in the 2010 edition.

