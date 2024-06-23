Cricket

India Vs Bangldesh: Rohit Sharma Showers Praise On 'Important Player' Hardik Pandya After Win

Hardik mixed caution with his typical stylish strokeplay to finish with an unbeaten 50 from just 27 balls. He then also picked up the opening Bangladesh wicket dismissing Litton Das just after the opener had hit a six

X/@BCCI
Hardik Pandya. Photo: X/@BCCI
info_icon

Hardik Pandya played a starring role with a half-century in India's 50-run win over Bangladesh on Saturday in the second Super 8 match of both these teams at the ongoing T20 World Cup. (Highlights | Cricket News)

Coming into bat at number six with 50 balls still remaining in India's innings, Hardik mixed caution with his typical stylish strokeplay to finish with an unbeaten 50 from just 27 balls. He then also picked up the opening Bangladesh wicket dismissing Litton Das just after the opener had hit a six.

Hardik's half-century is a first by an Indian batting at number 6 in the T20 World Cups. He also won the Player Of The Match for his performance.

The performance earned the allorunder high praise from Rohit Sharma praise as the Indian skipper lauded the allrounder for his brilliant performance calling him an important part of the set-up.

Shakib Al Hasan made history with the wicket of Rohit Sharma - AP/Lynne Sladky
India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8: Shakib Al Hasan Creates T20 World Cup History With Rohit Sharma's Wicket

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“I mentioned in the last game as well, his batting well puts us in a good stead. We want to finish well and Hardik being Hardik we know what he is capable of,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“He is a very important player for us, if he can keep doing that, it will put us in good positions,” the skipper said.

After a poor IPL 2024, Hardik has made a good comeback at the ongoing T20 World Cup. The allrounder has taken eight wickets so far and has also scored 89 runs in the three innings that he has batted.

Hardik's innings assured India of an above-par total of 196/5 in 20 overs. Apart from Hardik, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Shivam Dube scored in thirties while Rohit played a handy cameo of 23 from just 11 balls.

Bangladesh never looked like chasing the total as Indian bowlers kept chipping in with wickets to keep a lid on the required rate. Kuldeep Yadav picked three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh both dismissed two batters each.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET-UG Row: Investigation Leads To Paper Leak Mastermind Ravi Atri's Name|Know Who He Is
  2. Uttar Pradesh: 'Mirzapur' Like Gunfight In Bareilly's Open Street, Shots Fired Over Land Dispute | Details
  3. NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process
  4. NTA: New Director Appointed Amid NEET-UG, UGC-NET Exam Irregularities
  5. Breaking News June 22 Highlights: GST Council Meeting, Delhi Water Crisis & More
Entertainment News
  1. Is Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest Cop An 'Over-Aggressive' GenZ? Controversy Sparks Debate On Policing In Sag Harbor
  2. If You're Replaced In A Film, You Get Something Better: Anil Kapoor On 'No Entry', 'Welcome' Sequels
  3. Aftab Shivdasani To Star In ‘Musical, Romance, Horror’ Film Titled ‘Kasoor’
  4. Riteish Deshmukh Makes His OTT Series Debut With ‘Pill’
  5. ‘Maharaj’ Has Been A Long And Wild Journey For Me, Says Junaid Khan
Sports News
  1. India Vs Bangldesh: Rohit Sharma Showers Praise On 'Important Player' Hardik Pandya After Win
  2. T20 World Cup: Have India Qualified For Semifinal? Qualification Scenario Explained
  3. Portugal 3-0 Turkey, UEFA Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo & Co Through To Round Of 16
  4. Sports World June 22 Highlights: Portugal Beat 3-0 Turkey In Euro 2024; Lando Norris Takes Pole For Spanish GP
  5. India Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Highlights: Pandya, Kuldeep Star As IND Crush BAN By 50 Runs
World News
  1. Is Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest Cop An 'Over-Aggressive' GenZ? Controversy Sparks Debate On Policing In Sag Harbor
  2. Dead Bodies, Debris, Wrecked Homes: The Aftermath Of Israel's Attacks On Shati And Tuffah
  3. Iran Overturns Death Sentence Of Rapper Famous For Songs After Mahsa Amini's Death In 2022
  4. Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Kicks Off With Royal Selfies In London With Prince William And Travis Kelce: Photos
  5. ‘They Return To India, Become Billionaires’: Trump Promises Green Cards To Foreign College Graduates
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup: Shai Hope Plays Blinder To Power WI's Big Win
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Delhi: Heatwave Kills 5 More People, Toll Reaches 58
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Highlights: Sizzling Shai Hope Takes WI To Massive Nine-Wicket Win
  6. Sports World June 22 Highlights: Portugal Beat 3-0 Turkey In Euro 2024; Lando Norris Takes Pole For Spanish GP
  7. Breaking News June 22 Highlights: GST Council Meeting, Delhi Water Crisis & More
  8. Bihar TET Exam 2024 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon