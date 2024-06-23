India Vs Bangldesh: Rohit Sharma Showers Praise On 'Important Player' Hardik Pandya After Win

Hardik Pandya played a starring role with a half-century in India's 50-run win over Bangladesh on Saturday in the second Super 8 match of both these teams at the ongoing T20 World Cup. (Highlights | Cricket News)
Coming into bat at number six with 50 balls still remaining in India's innings, Hardik mixed caution with his typical stylish strokeplay to finish with an unbeaten 50 from just 27 balls. He then also picked up the opening Bangladesh wicket dismissing Litton Das just after the opener had hit a six.
Hardik's half-century is a first by an Indian batting at number 6 in the T20 World Cups. He also won the Player Of The Match for his performance.
The performance earned the allorunder high praise from Rohit Sharma praise as the Indian skipper lauded the allrounder for his brilliant performance calling him an important part of the set-up.
“I mentioned in the last game as well, his batting well puts us in a good stead. We want to finish well and Hardik being Hardik we know what he is capable of,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
“He is a very important player for us, if he can keep doing that, it will put us in good positions,” the skipper said.
After a poor IPL 2024, Hardik has made a good comeback at the ongoing T20 World Cup. The allrounder has taken eight wickets so far and has also scored 89 runs in the three innings that he has batted.
Hardik's innings assured India of an above-par total of 196/5 in 20 overs. Apart from Hardik, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Shivam Dube scored in thirties while Rohit played a handy cameo of 23 from just 11 balls.
Bangladesh never looked like chasing the total as Indian bowlers kept chipping in with wickets to keep a lid on the required rate. Kuldeep Yadav picked three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh both dismissed two batters each.