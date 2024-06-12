Cricket

West Indies Vs New Zealand, Trinidad Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, WI Vs NZ Match?

Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, WI vs NZ Group C Match? What is the weather forecast of Trinidad today? Here is all you need to know

T20 World Cup New Zealand vs Afghanistan photo_6
WI vs NZ: Kiwis face a do-or-die situation against West Indies. | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, WI Vs NZ Group C Match? What is the weather forecast of Trinidad today? Kiwi fans will be on a knife-edge knowing this encounter is a virtual knock-out for them and their side. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

New Zealand under Kane Williamson face a do-or-die situation as they face the co-hosts West Indies in this Group C encounter at the Brian Lara stadium. A defeat at the hands of Rovman Powell-led West Indies, means a flight back home for the Kiwis but a win could really keep their hopes alive.

West Indies beat Uganda by 134 runs in their previous ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match. - AP/Ramon Espinosa
West Indies Vs New Zealand Prediction, T20 World Cup Match 26: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Elsewhere for the Men from the Caribbean, who have won two out of two, could seal their Super 8 progress with a win against the BlackCaps.

West Indies vs New Zealand Weather Report

The weather in Tarouba, Trinidad is expected to be clear. There is a chance of 79% of cloud cover.

Photo: AccuWeather
What If WI Vs NZ Match Washes Out?

If the West Indies vs New Zealand tie is a wash out, this spells doom for the BlackCaps and their progress to the Super 8 stage. They will have to win their final Group C match and expect other results go their way. For the West Indies, it will not confirm their Super 8 progress as they will have to win their final group match against Afghanistan.

