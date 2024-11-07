Cricket

WI Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Sammy Labels Joseph's On-Field Behaviour To Leave Ground As 'Unacceptable'

The West Indies have clinched the one-day international series 2-1 and will go into the T20Is with confidence, and a bit of controversy

AP-Photo
Alzarri Joseph in action for West Indies Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
West Indies head coach Darren Sammy has termed Alzarri Joseph’s behaviour during the third and final one-day international against England as “unacceptable” after the speedster left the ground following an on-field disagreement with skipper Shai Hope. (More Cricket News)

During the fourth over of the England batting innings at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, the 27-year-old was not pleased with the field placement and was spotted arguing with Hope. 

Joseph removed English batter Jordan Cox, caught off Hope, but did not celebrate with his fellow teammates but instead of returning to his mark, he left the field, and went to the dressing room. 

The shocking incident meant that West Indies had to start the fifth over with just ten fielders on the pitch. 

"Behaviour like that is unacceptable on my cricket field," Sammy said while speaking to TalkSPORT after the game. 

West Indies cricket team. - Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
WI Vs ENG, 3rd ODI Highlights: West Indies Beat England By Eight Wickets To Seal Series 2-1

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"We will be friends…but in the culture I'm trying to build, that's unacceptable. We will definitely have a chat about that," he added. 

The speedster, however, returned back after the fifth over, but was not given the ball until the 12th. 

He bowled two more overs, before he left the field again after West Indies were a little sloppy with the overthrows, giving England two extra runs. 

Joseph finished the game with 2 for 45 in 10 overs, picking up Cox and Dan Mousley.

The West Indies won the one-day international series 2-1 and will go into the T20Is with confidence, and a bit of controversy.

Sammy was appointed as the West Indies’ head coach back in May 2023, and has convinced players such as Andre Russell and Evin Lewis to return to International Cricket, with his man-management skills.

