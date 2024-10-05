Cricket

West Indies Squad For Sri Lanka Tour 2024: Seniors Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran Opt Out – Check Who's In

Rovman Powell was retained as the captain with Roston Chase continuing in his role as vice-captain

Nicholas-Pooran
Nicholas Pooran in action against BAN during T20 World Cup. File Photo
West Indies will be without their senior players Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein and Shimron Hetmyer as the quartet has opted out of the upcoming three-match T20I series in Sri Lanka citing "personal reasons." (More Sports News)

The revamped selection committee under head coach Darren Sammy recalled opening batter Evin Lewis and Brandon King, while handing maiden call-ups to pace bowling allrounders Terrance Hinds and Shamar Springer, according to a CWI release.

Lewis makes a comeback after the 2022 T20 World Cup, while King returns after recovering from a side injury that largely kept him out of the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Rovman Powell was retained as the captain with Roston Chase continuing in his role as vice-captain.

India National Women's Cricket Team At ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup - File Photo
India Vs Pakistan, Women's T20 WC: IND-W Eye Team Tune-Up Ahead Of Key Showdown With Arch-Rivals

BY PTI

"The tour of Sri Lanka gives us a chance to test our depth and assess players in different situations, especially with several senior players missing out for various reasons, including a need for rest and rehabilitation from injury. We are confident in the squad’s ability to compete strongly against Sri Lanka," Sammy stated in the release.

WI have moved to third spot in the rankings following 3-0 clean sweep of South Africa earlier this year and they will now tour Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I and ODI series from October 10-27.

Shai Hope will continue as ODI captain, and Alzarri Joseph as his deputy. This series provides an opportunity for CWI to focus on building its ODI team ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.

A notable inclusion is Jewel Andrew, the young Antiguan wicketkeeper-batsman who has impressed the selectors to earn his place in the squad.

The squad also sees the return of several key players, including King and Sherfane Rutherford.

West Indies Squads For Sri Lanka Tour 2024

T20I Squad: Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase (v-c), Fabian Allen, Alick Athanaze, Andre Fletcher, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer.

ODI Squad: Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph (v-c), Jewel Andrew, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh Jr.

