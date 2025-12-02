Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Adds His Name To List Of Centurions In SMAT

The 14-year-old Suryavanshi became the youngest-ever to achieve this feat, taking 58-balls to do so, as he smashed seven fours and as many sixes

Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest centurion in SMAT history

  • Devdutt Padikkal also registered a ton for Karnataka

  • Hardik Pandya is in action for Baroda against Punjab

Vaibhav Suryavanshi added his name to the list of centurions for the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as he scored his maiden ton during his side's group-stage match against Maharashtra in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Another centurion came in the form of Devdutt Padikkal who scored a fantastic 102 not out for Karnataka against Tamil Nadu as they romped to 145 run victory.

The 14-year-old became the youngest-ever to achieve this feat, taking 58-balls to do so, as he smashed seven fours and as many sixes. Suryavanshi became the 10the centurion in the SMAT 2025-26 tournament. Ayush Mhatre of Mumbai leads the charts with two centuries to his name so far.

SMAT 2025-26 Matches

There are host of matches being played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26 including Punjab against Baroda. Hardik Pandya is making his long-awaited return to the cricket field against Abhishek Sharma-led side. Mumbai are up against Assam whereas Delhi locked horns against Tripura.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2025: List Of Centurions In Group Stage

Sl. No.PlayerTeamMatchesCenturiesAgainst
1Ayush MhatreMumbai32Andhra, Vidarbha
2Abhimanyu EaswaranBengal31Punjab
3Ishan KishanJharkhand31Tripura
4Kishan LyngdohMeghalaya41Sikkim
5Rohan KunnummalKerala31Odisha
6Devdutt PadikkalKarnataka31Tamil Nadu
7Priyojit KangabamManipur31Arunachal Pradesh
8Abhishek SharmaPunjab41Bengal
9Urvil PatelGujarat41Services
10Vaibhav SuryavanshiBihar41Maharashtra

IPL 2026 Mini-Auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Mini-Auction will take place in Abu Dhabi later this month with 1355 players being registered in the auction list. Scheduled for December 16, the one-day event has attracted unprecedented interest from both Indian and overseas players, reflecting the league’s continued status as the sport’s biggest talent marketplace.

IND Vs SA 2nd ODI

The second ODI featuring India and South Africa will take place on Wednesday, December 3 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. India lead the three-match series 1-0 thanks to a wonderful century from Virat Kohli.

SMAT 2025-26 Live Streaming

Select matches will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar mobile and TV app. Matches will also be telecast on the Star Sports 3 TV channel.

