Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Adds His Name To List Of Centurions In SMAT

Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest centurion in SMAT history
Devdutt Padikkal also registered a ton for Karnataka
Hardik Pandya is in action for Baroda against Punjab
Vaibhav Suryavanshi added his name to the list of centurions for the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as he scored his maiden ton during his side's group-stage match against Maharashtra in Kolkata on Tuesday.
Another centurion came in the form of Devdutt Padikkal who scored a fantastic 102 not out for Karnataka against Tamil Nadu as they romped to 145 run victory.
The 14-year-old became the youngest-ever to achieve this feat, taking 58-balls to do so, as he smashed seven fours and as many sixes. Suryavanshi became the 10the centurion in the SMAT 2025-26 tournament. Ayush Mhatre of Mumbai leads the charts with two centuries to his name so far.
SMAT 2025-26 Matches
There are host of matches being played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26 including Punjab against Baroda. Hardik Pandya is making his long-awaited return to the cricket field against Abhishek Sharma-led side. Mumbai are up against Assam whereas Delhi locked horns against Tripura.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2025: List Of Centurions In Group Stage
|Sl. No.
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Centuries
|Against
|1
|Ayush Mhatre
|Mumbai
|3
|2
|Andhra, Vidarbha
|2
|Abhimanyu Easwaran
|Bengal
|3
|1
|Punjab
|3
|Ishan Kishan
|Jharkhand
|3
|1
|Tripura
|4
|Kishan Lyngdoh
|Meghalaya
|4
|1
|Sikkim
|5
|Rohan Kunnummal
|Kerala
|3
|1
|Odisha
|6
|Devdutt Padikkal
|Karnataka
|3
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|7
|Priyojit Kangabam
|Manipur
|3
|1
|Arunachal Pradesh
|8
|Abhishek Sharma
|Punjab
|4
|1
|Bengal
|9
|Urvil Patel
|Gujarat
|4
|1
|Services
|10
|Vaibhav Suryavanshi
|Bihar
|4
|1
|Maharashtra
