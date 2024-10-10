Cricket

Uttar Pradesh Vs Bengal Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch, Elite Group C Round 1 Match

Here are the Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 1 match live streaming details

Uttar Pradesh are all set to face Bengal in their Elite Group C Round 1 Ranji Trophy 2024-25 game scheduled for Friday, October 11 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. (More Sports News)

Last season was a bit heartbreaking for Bengal as they narrowly missed the quarterfinals, finishing third in Group B. Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, struggled, securing only one win and six draws to finish sixth.

As both teams head into this new season, they will be eager to improve on last year’s performances and make a stronger push in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy.

The BCCI has split the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 schedule into two windows to accommodate the challenging winter weather in some parts of India.

The first five rounds will take place from October 11 to November 13, 2024, followed by a break before resuming on January 23, 2025, with the remaining matches and knockout stages.

Uttar Pradesh Vs Bengal: Full Squads

Uttar Pradesh: Aryan Juyal (c), Swastik Chikara, Priyam Garg, Madhav Kaushik, Akshdeep Nath, Nitish Rana, Saurabh Kumar, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal, Aaditya Sharma, Aaqib Khan, Kritagya Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Shivam Sharma, Siddarth Yadav, Vijay Kumar.

Bengal: Anustup Majumdar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Gharami, Sudip Chatterjee, Abishek Porel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Avilin Ghosh, Suvam Dey, Amir Gani, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Md. Kaif, Suraj Jaiswal, Rishav Vivek, Yudhajit Guha, Rohit Kumar.

Uttar Pradesh Vs Bengal: Live Streaming

When to watch Uttar Pradesh Vs Bengal Elite Group C Round 1 Match?

The Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal Elite Group C Round 1 Match will be played on Friday, October 11 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium at 9:30am IST.

Where to watch Uttar Pradesh Vs Bengal Elite Group C Round 1 Match?

Selected matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be available to watch on the JioCinema application and website. On TV Sports18 Network channels will broadcast the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.

