The much-anticipated Indian domestic cricket tournament, Ranji Trophy is back with its 90th edition starting on October 11, Friday 2024, featuring 38 teams across 19 venues.
The first-class cricket tournament featuring 38 teams are organized into five groups: four Elite groups (A, B, C, and D) with eight teams each, and a Plate Group consisting of six teams.
Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group C Teams
Madhya Pradesh
Karnataka
Haryana
Bengal
Kerala
Uttar Pradesh
Punjab
Bihar
Last year, Goa and Manipur faced relegation from the Elite groups to the Plate group, while Meghalaya and Hyderabad earned promotions.
The BCCI has split the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 schedule into two windows to accommodate the challenging winter weather in some parts of India. The first five rounds will take place from October 11 to November 13, 2024, followed by a break before resuming on January 23, 2025, with the remaining matches and knockout stages.
Previou season's final witnessed Mumbai take on Vidarbha, with Mumbai clinching the title for a record 42nd time.
Ranji Trophy 2025-24 Elite Group C Squads:
Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy 2024-25 squad:
Shubham Sharma (c), Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri, Shubranshu Senapati, Rajat Patidar, Harpreet Bhatia, Venkatesh Iyer, Harsh Gawali, Kumar Kartikeya, Saransh Jain, Sagar Solanki, Avesh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anubhav Agarwal, Aryan Pandey.
Karnataka Ranji Trophy 2024-25 squad:
Mayank Agarwal (c), Nikin Jose, Devdutt Padikkal, R Smaran, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Gopal, Sujay Sateri, Hardik Raj, Vyshak Vijayakumar, Prasidh Krishna, Vasuki Koushik, Luvnith Sisodia, Mohsin Khan, Vidyadhar Patil, Kishan Bedare, Abhilash Shetty.
Haryana Ranji Trophy 2024-25 squad:
Not Yet Announced
Kerala Ranji Trophy 2024-25 squad:
Sachin Baby (c), Rohan Kunnummal, Krishna Prasad, Baba Aparajith, Akshay Chandran, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Salman Nizar, Vathsal Govind, Vishnu Vinod, Jalaj Saxena, Aditya Sarvate, Basil Thampi, Nidheesh MD, KM Asif, Fanoos F.
Bengal Ranji Trophy 2024-25 squad:
Anustup Majumdar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Gharami, Sudip Chatterjee, Abishek Porel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Avilin Ghosh, Suvam Dey, Amir Gani, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Md. Kaif, Suraj Jaiswal, Rishav Vivek, Yudhajit Guha, Rohit Kumar.
Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy 2024-25 squad:
Not Yet Announced
Punjab Ranji Trophy 2024-25 squad:
Not Yet Announced
Bihar Ranji Trophy 2024-25 squad:
Not Yet Announced
Fixtures:
(Round 1: October 11, Friday)
Madhya Pradesh Vs Karanataka
Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore
Time: 9:30 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Vs Bengal
Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Time: 9:30 AM IST
Haryana Vs Bihar
Venue: Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli
Time: 9:30 AM IST
Kerata Vs Punjab
Venue: St'Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum
Time: 9:30 AM IST