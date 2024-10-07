Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Squads: Full Rosters Of All Teams From Elite Group B

With the first round of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy tournament set to begin from October 11, teams have already started announcing their squads. Check out the full squads of all eight teams in Group B of Elite division here.

Hanuma Vihari is back in Andhra Pradesh squad Photo: File
India's premier domestic first-class competition Ranji Trophy 2024-25 begins Friday, October 11 with a total of 38 teams participating. (More Cricket News)

The tournament is set to be played in two halves to avoid obstruction due cold weather in northern parts of India. First five rounds will take place from October 11 to November 13 before the tournament will resume on January 23 for the remaining rounds and knock-outs.

Mumbai are the defending champions after they defeated Vidarbha in last season's final.

The format of the tournament will be the same as it was last season. The Elite division will have 32 teams while the lower division called Plate group will have six sides. The 32 teams in Elite group will be divided in four groups of eight each. After a round-robin group stage, top two from each group will advance to the quarter-finals. From there on it will become a knockout tournament.

In the Plate group, the top two teams will earn promotion to Elite division next year. On the other hand, the bottom two from all the four Elite division groups combined will be relegated to plate group for next season.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group B Teams

  • Vidarbha

  • Andhra Pradesh

  • Rajasthan

  • Gujarat

  • Uttarakhand

  • Pondicherry

  • Himachal Pradesh

  • Hyderabad

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group B All Squads

Hyderabad Ranji Trophy 2024-25 squad

Tilak Varma (c), Rahul Singh G (vc), CV Milind,  Tanmay Agarwal, Rohit Rayudu, Tanay Thyagarajan, Aniketh Reddy, Nitesh Kannala, Abhirath Reddy, Himateja, Rahul Radesh, Rakshann Readdi, Kartikeya Kak, Saranu Nishant, Dheeraj Goud.

Andhra Pradesh Ranji Trophy 2024-25 squad

Ricky Bhui (C), Shaikh Rasheed (vc), KS Bharat (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Maheep Kumar, Vamsi Krishna (wk), Abishek Reddy, KV Sasikanth, Ashwin Hebbar, CH Stephen, Satyanarayana Raju, A Lalith Mohan, G Manish, T Vijay, M Hemanth Reddy

Gujarat Ranji Trophy 2024-25 squad

Priyank Panchal, Arya Desai, Het Patel, Urvil Patel, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Umang Kumar, Siddharth Desai, Manan Hingrajia, Priyajitsinh Jadeja, Tejas Patel, Jaymeet Patel, Rishi Patel, Rinkesh Vaghela, Vishal Jayswal.

Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2024-25 squad

To be announced.

Rajasthan Ranji Trophy 2024-25 squad

To be announced.

Himachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy 2024-25 squad

To be announced.

Pondicherry Ranji Trophy 2024-25 squad

To be announced.

Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy 2024-25 squad

To be announced.

