UAE Vs Oman Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Group B Match 3

The UAE Vs Oman, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Group B match will be played on October 19, Saturday. Here's how to watch the actions live

United Arab Emirates national cricket team. Photo: X | UAE Cricket Official
Oman will kick off their ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 campaign with a clash against the United Arab Emirates on October 19, Saturday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman. (More Cricket News)

Eight teams are participating in the tournament, divided into two groups. Oman and UAE are placed in Group B alongside by India A and Pakistan A. Meanwhile, Group A features Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka A.

The UAE enter this tournament riding a wave of confidence after their victory in the Namibia Tri-Nations Series, which also featured the United States. On the other hand, Oman will be looking to bounce back after finishing last in their recent Canada Tri-Nations tournament.

UAE Vs Oman, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Squads:

Oman A:

Aqib Ilyas (c), Shakeel Ahmed, Pratik Athavale (wk), Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Khalid Kail, Kaleemullah, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Sufyan Mehmood, Hammad Mirza (wk), Kashyap Prajapati, Rafiullah, Muzahir Raza, Jatinder Singh

United Arab Emirates:

Basil Hameed (c), Rahul Chopra, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Nilansh Keswani, Mayank Kumar, Dhruv Parashar, Omid Shafi Rahman, Akif Raja, Muhammad Haider Shah, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Sanchit Sharma, Vishnu Sukumaran, Tanish Suri (wk), Ansh Tandon

UAE Vs Oman, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming Details:

When is UAE Vs Oman, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Group B match?

The UAE Vs Oman, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Group B match will be played on October 19, Saturday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1).

Where to watch UAE Vs Oman, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Group B match?

Fans in India can watch the UAE Vs Oman, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Group B match on the Disney+Hotsar app. In addition, all the matches of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 will be available to live-stream on the FanCode app and website.

