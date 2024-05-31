Cricket

Uganda At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know

Uganda will make their T20 World Cup debut with their first of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 against Afghanistan in Guyana on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know about the Uganda national cricket team in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Uganda qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024 in the Africa Qualifiers earlier this year.
Uganda are making their World Cup debut in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as 20 teams will feature for the first time in the multi-nation tournament starting from 2nd June 2024. (More Cricket News)

The Brian Masaba-led Uganda cricket team have some very talented and young players who defeated teams like Zimbabwe and Kenya in the Qualifiers to make their way for the maiden T20 World Cup to be played in the United States of America (USA) and West Indies.

Uganda are in Group C along with Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea, West Indies and New Zealand. They will face Afghanistan in their first group-stage fixture on June 4 at Providence Stadium in Guyana and the last group-stage match is against New Zealand at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

Uganda can upset some big teams in the cricket fraternity and will be eyeing to qualify for the next stage (Super 8). Brian Masaba has been very impressive with his captaincy so far and the same is expected from him in the group stages as well.

Uganda in Group C

Uganda are in Group C with the co-host West Indies. The other teams in the group are New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Afghanistan. Uganda will face Afghanistan first and New Zealand last in the group-stage fixtures.

Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule

  • June 4: Uganda vs Afghanistan, Providence Stadium, Guyana at 6 AM IST.

  • June 6: Uganda vs Papua New Guinea, Providence Stadium, Guyana at 5 AM IST.

  • June 9: Uganda vs West Indies, Providence Stadium, Guyana at 6 AM IST.

  • June 15: Uganda vs New Zealand, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad at 6 AM IST.

Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 Squad

Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel

Travelling Reserves: Innocent Mwebaze, Ronald Lutaaya

Live streaming of Uganda's matches in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024:

Where to watch all the matches of the Uganda cricket team in the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch all the matches on Star Sports Network while live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar app and website.

