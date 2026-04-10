RR Vs RCB Preview, IPL 2026: Batting Juggernauts Collide In A Top-Of-The-Table Clash Today

Both the teams have been unbeaten so far in the tournament and will enter to carry on their winning streak at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, April 10

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RR Vs RCB Preview
RCB will take on RR in match 16 of IPL 2026 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Both teams have been unbeaten in the tournament so far

  • RR is currently at the top of the points table after winning their first three matches

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) and Ravi Bishnoi (7) are the current Orange and Purple cap holders

Riding on explosive starts from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals will look to extend their dominance, while defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will bank on a rejuvenated Devdutt Padikkal as the two in-form sides lock horns in an IPL clash here on Friday.

RCB have a settled top-order under the watch of the talismanic Virat Kohli, who hasn't shown any signs of rust despite stepping away from T20 internationals in 2024, while Phil Salt also unleashed his explosive abilities in the previous game.

Batting one down, Padikkal has carried his domestic form seamlessly into the IPL, signalling a return to his fluent best with an aggressive yet controlled approach.

Padikkal had made an immediate impact in his debut IPL season, scoring 473 runs for RCB and establishing himself as a stylish batter. However, subsequent stints with Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants didn't quite yield the desired returns.

His return to Bengaluru last season, by his own admission, proved to be a turning point, as he played a key role in the franchise finally clinching their maiden title.

The left-hander has begun this season in similar vein, striking back-to-back fifties--- a 29-ball 50 against Chennai Super Kings and a 26-ball 61 against Sunrisers Hyderabad -- and will look to extend his rich vein of form.

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The likes of skipper Rajat Patidar and big-hitting Australian Tim David provide solidity in the middle.

However, it is RCB's bowling transformation that has stood out. Once considered their Achilles heel, the attack now looks far more rounded. Jacob Duffy has stepped up in the absence of Josh Hazlewood, delivering incisive spells, while Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma have effectively choked runs in the middle overs.

The Royals, meanwhile, have emerged as one of the most explosive batting units this season, powered by the opening pair of Jaiswal and teenage sensation Sooryavanshi.

The duo has consistently provided flying starts, combining clean hitting with fearless stroke-play to put opposition attacks under early pressure.

Sooryavanshi has particularly grabbed attention with his audacious stroke-making, including a six off the very first ball he faced from Jasprit Bumrah in the previous game, underlining his fearless approach.

While the 15-year-old has dominated headlines, Jaiswal has quietly showcased his class, anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 77 against Mumbai Indians, blending composure with attacking flair.

Their bowling unit too has been on the money, operating with clear plans and executing them with precision, be it hitting hard lengths or nailing yorkers at the death making Rajasthan a well-rounded unit.

RR Vs RCB Preview, IPL 2026: Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Aman Perala, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Jofra Archer, Kuldeep Sen, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi and Sandeep Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (captain), Abhinandan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Kanishk Chouhan, Vihaan Malhotra, Vicky Ostwal, Satvik Deswal.

Match starts 7:30pm IST.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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