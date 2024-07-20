The Hundred Men's Competition 2024: Start Date, Full Schedule, Squads, Player Availability, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

The Hundred, England and Wales Cricket Board's 100-ball cricket tournament is back for its fourth edition. (More Cricket News)
Just like previous three seasons, there will again be eight teams in fray with the men's and women's competition going on simultaneously.
Both competitions will have 32 group matches each and then an eliminator and a final to decide the winner.
Before the tournament begins, here is everything you need to know about the fourth season of The Hundred men's competition.
When does The Hundred 2024 begin?
The Hundred 2024 begins Tuesday, July 23 and the final is scheduled on Sunday, August 18.
Full schedule of The Hundred 2024
July 23: Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix, Kia Oval, 6.30 pm
July 24: Southern Brave vs London Spirit, Utilita Bowl, 6.30pm
July 25: Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire, Emirates Old Trafford, 6.30pm
July 26: Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets, Headingley, 6.35pm
July 27: London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix, Lord’s, 6.35pm
July 28: Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles, Sophia Gardens, 6.35pm
July 29: Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets, Emirates Old Trafford, 6.35pm
July 30: Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave, Headingley, 6.35pm
July 31: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge, 6.30pm
August 1: London Spirit vs Welsh Fire, Lord’s, 3pm, Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals, Utilita Bowl, 6.30pm
August 2: Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers, The Kia Oval, 6.30pm
August 3: Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave, Edgbaston, 2.30pm, Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire, Trent Bridge, 6pm
August 4: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles, Lord’s, 2.30pm, Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, Headingley, 6pm
August 5: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens, 6.30pm
August 6: Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles, Emirates Old Trafford, 3pm, Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers, Edgbaston, 6.30pm
August 7: Trent Rockets vs London Spirit, Trent Bridge, 6.30pm
August 8: Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers, Sophia Gardens, 3pm, Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave, Kia Oval, 6.30pm
August 9: London Spirit vs Manchester Originals, Lord’s, 6.30pm
August 10: Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets, Utilita Bowl, 2.30pm, Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix, Sophia Gardens, 6pm
August 11: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, Kia Oval, 2.30pm, Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers, Emirates Old Trafford, 6pm
August 12: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, Edgbaston, 6.30pm
August 13: Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit, Headingley, 6.30pm
August 14: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, Utilita Bowl, 3pm, Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles, Trent Bridge, 6.30pm
August 15: Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals, Edgbaston, 6.30pm
August 17: Eliminator, Kia Oval, 6pm
August 18: Final, Lord’s, 6pm
Time mentioned is local time.
Will England players be available?
With some England players engaged in the Test matches against the West Indies, availability will be affected. However, all players are expected to be available once the series gets over. Check the squads section for detailed information.
The Hundred 2024 men's competition all squads
Birmingham Phoenix: Chris Woakes, Tim Southee (o), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Ben Duckett, Benny Howell, Adam Milne (o), Jamie Smith, Louis Kimber, Sean Abbott (o), Tom Helm, James Fuller, Dan Mousley, Jacob Bethell, Aneurin Donald, Rishi Patel.
Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith expected to be available immediately after the third England v West Indies Test, and Chris Woakes from 6 August
London Spirit: Zak Crawley, Andre Russell (o), Shimron Hetmyer (o), Nathan Ellis (o), Dan Lawrence, Liam Dawson, Dan Worrall, Olly Stone, Adam Rossington, Richard Gleeson, Ollie Pope, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Matthew Critchley, Michael Pepper, Ravi Bopara, Ryan Higgins, Jimmy Neesham* (o), Matthew Taylor*.
*Jimmy Neesham and Matthew Taylor will replace Zak Crawley while he is on international duty. Crawley is expected to be available after the third Test against West Indies concludes
Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler, Jamie Overton, Phil Salt, Sikandar Raza (o), Paul Walter, Fazalhaq Farooqi (o), Tom Hartley, Usama Mir (o), Wayne Madsen, Max Holden, Josh Hull, Mitch Stanley, Sonny Baker, Matthew Hurst, Tom Aspinwall, Scott Currie.
Northern Superchargers: Ben Stokes, Nicholas Pooran (o), Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Reece Topley, Mitchell Santner (o), Matthew Short (o), Jason Roy, Adam Hose, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Graham Clark, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Jordan Clark, Dillon Pennington.
Ben Stokes will be available for four games and Harry Brook for the whole tournament after third England v West Indies Test concludes. Dillon Pennington's and Matthew Potts' availability will be determined after that series
Oval Invincibles: Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Adam Zampa (o), Jordon Cox, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Spencer Johnson (o), Dawid Malan, Nathan Sowter, Donovan Ferreira (o), Tom Lammonby, Tawanda Muyeye, Marchant de Lange, Mark Watt, Harrison Ward*.
*Harrison Ward will replace Gus Atkinson while he is on international duty. Atkinson's availability will be determined after the conclusion of the England v West Indies series.
**Mohammad Amir will replace Spencer Johnson for the match on 23 July
Southern Brave: Jofra Archer, Kieron Pollard (o), James Vince, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Laurie Evans, Leus Du Plooy, Akeal Hosein (o), Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Finn Allen (o), Danny Briggs, George Garton, Alex Davies, James Coles, Joe Weatherley.
Trent Rockets: Joe Root*, Rovman Powell (o), Rashid Khan (o), Imad Wasim (o), Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Luke Wood, Tom Banton, John Turner, Sam Hain, Sam Cook, Calvin Harrison, Jordan Thompson, Adam Lyth, Ollie Robinson, Tom Alsop.
*Riley Meredith will replace Joe Root while he is on international duty. Root is due to be available after England's Test series against West Indies concludes.
Welsh Fire: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Willey, Matt Henry (o), Joe Clarke, Haris Rauf (o), Tom Abell, Glenn Phillips (o), David Payne, Luke Wells, Roelof van der Merwe, Jake Ball, Stevie Eskinazi, Chris Cooke, Mason Crane, Ben Green.
Where to watch The Hundred 2024 in India?
The Hundred will be streamed live on Sony LIV app and website.