Aminul Islam Out, Tamim Iqbal In As BCB President After Bangladesh Govt Dissolves Board

Summary of this article
Bangladesh government disbands BCB, removing president Aminul Islam Bulbul
Tamim Iqbal to head 11-member ad-hoc committee tasked with holding the BCB election in 90 days
Development comes days after BCB reached out to BCCI, requesting revival of bilateral ties
The Bangladesh government's National Sports Council (NSC) removed its cricket board's (BCB) president Aminul Islam Bulbul and dissolved the entire board of directors on Tuesday (April 7, 2026), appointing another former captain Tamim Iqbal as the new president. Tamil will head an 11-member ad-hoc committee whose duty would be to hold the BCB election in the next 90 days.
At 37 years old, Tamim is the youngest BCB chief. The ad-hoc panel led by him includes ex-skipper Minhajul Abedin and former cricketer and TV commentator Athar Ali Khan. The other members are Rashna Imam, Mirza Yasir Abbas, Syed Ibrahim Ahmed, Ishrafil Khusroo, Tanzim Choudhury, Salman Ispahani, Rafiqul Islam, Fahim Sinha.
This development comes days after BCB reached out to BCCI, requesting the revival of bilateral ties. According to a PTI report, sources in the BCB suggested that Bulbul was removed mainly due to the fiasco during the T20 World Cup where erstwhile interim government advisor Asif Nazrul did not allow the national team to visit India for the global event.
Anti-India hardliner Nazrul's stand was to shift Bangladesh's games from Kolkata and Mumbai to Sri Lanka as a mark of protest for removal of Mustafizur Rahman from Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. During the whole issue, Bulbul was a bystander, the report added and over the last few days, six directors of the BCB resigned because of him.
As per NSC director Aminul Ehsan, the decision to dissolve the current BCB board and put forth an ad-hoc committee has been intimated to the International Cricket Council (ICC). While the ICC charter does not allow government or external interference in board matters, it is unlikely that the global body will ban the Bangladesh board as a timeline to hold the elections has already been announced by the NSC, the report further states.
(With PTI inputs)
Who is the new Bangladesh Cricket Board president?
Former Bangladesh opener and captain Tamim Iqbal is the new Bangladesh Cricket Board president.
Who did Tamim Iqbal replace as Bangladesh Cricket Board president?
Tamim Iqbal replaced Aminul Islam Bulbul as Bangladesh Cricket Board president.
Who are the members of the ad-hoc committee appointed by the Bangladesh government after dissolving BCB?
The other 10 members of the Tamim Iqbal-led ad-hoc committee are Athar Ali Khan, Minhajul Abedin, Rashna Imam, Mirza Yeasir Abbas, Syed Ibrahim Ahmed, Israfil Khasru, Tanjil Chowdhury, Salman Ispahani, Rafiqul Islam and Fahim Sinha.