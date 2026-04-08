Aminul Islam Calls BCB Ouster A ‘Constitutional Coup’, Condemns NSC Probe Against Him

“The (election) process adhered strictly to the BCB Constitution. Objections raised including those regarding the 15 clubs and the councillorship of Mr. Tamim Iqbal were duly heard and resolved via quasi-judicial hearings on September 24-25, 2025,” Aminul said. “The narrative of ‘election fixing’ peddled by certain former players with political ambitions is a fabrication designed to destabilize the board.”