Aminul Islam Calls BCB Ouster A ‘Constitutional Coup’, Condemns NSC Probe Against Him

Summary of this article
The NSC dissolved Aminul Islam Bulbul-led BCB citing irregularities in October 2025 elections
An 11‑member ad hoc committee led by Tamim Iqbal was installed to restore credibility
Aminul labelled the dissolution a “constitutional coup” and called the ad hoc panel a “sham entity”
Former Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam Bulbul launched an attack on the National Sports Council (NSC), labelling his removal from the BCB presidency a “constitutional coup” and rejecting the corruption findings that led to his board’s dissolution.
The NSC dissolved the BCB after Aminul and his administration were found guilty of irregularities in the October 6 elections that installed him as president. It also set up an 11-member ad hoc committee headed by Tamim Iqbal to restore credibility.
Aminul, however, dismissed the April 5 report as “defective, whimsical, and legally untenable”, adding that it holds no constitutional validity.
‘Illegal Probe, No Jurisdiction’: Aminul Islam
Aminul argued that the NSC had no authority to investigate the electoral process of an autonomous, self-governing body like the BCB. He described the inquiry as a “politically driven vendetta” and “void for lack of jurisdiction”, warning that it violates the ICC’s Constitution.
“The (election) process adhered strictly to the BCB Constitution. Objections raised including those regarding the 15 clubs and the councillorship of Mr. Tamim Iqbal were duly heard and resolved via quasi-judicial hearings on September 24-25, 2025,” Aminul said. “The narrative of ‘election fixing’ peddled by certain former players with political ambitions is a fabrication designed to destabilize the board.”
“The purported dissolution of the elected Board of Directors and the imposition of an ‘Ad-hoc Committee’ led by Mr. Tamim Iqbal is a constitutional coup,” he added.
Aminul Calls Ad Hoc Panel A Sham
Aminul further labelled the NSC’s decision to replace the elected BCB board with an ad hoc committee as “illegal”, adding, “The NSC has no power to dissolve an elected body except under extreme circumstances defined in the NSC Ordinance, none of which exist here.”
Calling the new body a “sham entity”, Aminul said that his board does not recognise its validity and called upon the ICC “to immediately look into this matter not to allow this illegal body to function”.
“When a government body disrespects popular votes, disregards the rule of law, and destabilizes a concluded, closed transaction (the 2025 election), it brings total darkness to Bangladesh Cricket,” he added.
“This reckless action is undermining the image of Bangladesh Cricket before the entire world. Who will invest in our leagues? Who will trust our hosting rights? The international community must recognize that the government is holding a knife to the throat of our cricketing autonomy.”
Aminul Islam has been replaced by Tamim Iqbal as the BCB president. The BCB, under the new leadership, has reportedly reached out to the BCCI for the resumption of bilateral cricket ties.