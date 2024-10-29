Cricket

Tamil Podcast Titled 'Cricket Petta' To Make Its On-Air Debut

Cricket Petta will be hosted by the versatile Tamil multi-sports commentator, Arun Venugopal and will offer a refreshing take on sport's rich legacy and beyond

R-Ashwin-India-Cricket-File-Pic
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates a wicket. Photo: File
A new podcast dedicated to cricket titled, Cricket Petta, will be introduced soon. The podcast will be held in Tamil language and will be engaging with cricket fans in India. (More Cricket News)

Cricket Petta” - translating to Cricket locality, aims to engage Tamil-speaking cricket enthusiasts by providing entertaining and insightful discussions on various aspects of the game with a local touch. Cricket Petta will be hosted by the versatile Tamil multi-sports commentator, Arun Venugopal and will offer a refreshing take on sport's rich legacy and beyond.

The first episode will be released on October 30, 2024, with new episodes airing every Wednesday until November 27, 2024.

India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin bowls during the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur. - AP
Ravichandran Ashwin's New Test Record: Joint-Most Player Of The Series Awards

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The podcast will be available on all leading Podcast platforms.

The inaugural episode, titled “Is Ashwin the Greatest Player from Tamil Nadu to Represent India?”, features a lively discussion with former India Women’s Coach as well as India and Tamil Nadu player W.V. Raman, alongside current Puducherry and Tamil Nadu cricketer Arun Karthik.

They share hilarious anecdotes and insider stories from their time with Ashwin, offering fans rare glimpses into dressing room dynamics.

Ashwin himself has turned into a podcaster and runs the channel titled, 'The R Ashwin Podcast' wherein he interviews many cricketers and famed personalities from the sport.

Each episode will spotlight expert discussions on trending cricket topics, bringing the sport’s greatest moments and personalities to life.

For instance, L. Sivaramakrishnan will compare the captaincy styles of M.S. Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma in one episode. Another will feature R. Sridhar and Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan debating iconic cricket venues such as Eden Gardens versus Wankhede Stadium.

With its mix of expert insights and light-hearted banter, Cricket Petta is set to resonate deeply with Tamil cricket fans, fostering a sense of community and passion for the sport.

The five-part series will air on October 30, November 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2024.

