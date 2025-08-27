T20I Tri-series: Junaid Siddique Returns As UAE Announce Squad

UAE have announced their squad for the upcoming T20I tri-series at Sharjah featuring Afghanistan and Pakistan. Veteran pacer Junaid Siddique makes a comeback, joined by three new faces in Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Farooq, and Muhammad Jawadullah

UAE National cricket team
T20I Tri-series: Junaid Siddique Returns As UAE Announce Squad
  • Junaid Siddique returns to UAE squad for Sharjah tri-series against Afghanistan and Pakistan.

  • New inclusions: Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Farooq and Muhammad Jawadullah.

  • Tri-series acts as key preparation for Asia Cup, where UAE face India in their opener.

Fast bowler Junaid Siddique has been named in the UAE squad for the upcoming home T20I tri-series against Afghanistan and Pakistan, to be played in Sharjah from August 29 to September 7. The series will serve as valuable preparation for all three sides ahead of the Men’s T20 Asia Cup, scheduled in the UAE from September 9-28.

Siddique strengthens UAE pace attack

Siddique, 32, brings experience to the side, having featured in 59 ODIs and 71 T20Is for the UAE, claiming 76 and 96 wickets in the two formats respectively. The pacer, who last played a T20I in December 2024, will spearhead the bowling attack in a squad that blends seasoned names with fresh faces.

Fresh faces in UAE squad

Joining him are three newcomers—uncapped all-rounder Harshit Kaushik, leg-spin all-rounder Muhammad Farooq, and left-arm pacer Muhammad Jawadullah—who come in for Akif Raja, Matiullah Khan and Zuhaib Zubair. The core of the side remains familiar, led by captain Muhammad Waseem, alongside Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Rahul Chopra, Muhammad Zohaib and Saghir Khan.

Tri-series fixtures and Asia Cup build-up

UAE begin their campaign against Pakistan on August 30, followed by a clash with Afghanistan on September 1. They then face Pakistan again on September 4 before meeting Afghanistan once more on September 5, in what promises to be a high-intensity lead-up to the Asia Cup.

Coached by former India opener Lalchand Rajput, UAE will soon announce their squad for the continental event, where they are grouped with India, Oman and Pakistan in Group A. Their Asia Cup opener is scheduled against India on September 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

UAE squad for T20I tri-series: Muhammad Waseem (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Rohid Khan, and Saghir Khan.

Published At:
Tags

