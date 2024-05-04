Cricket

T20 World Cup: 'Just Beginning' - Sourav Ganguly Tells Rinku Singh To Not Be Disheartened

Ganguly feels the 26-year-old, who boasts of a 176-plus strike rate in 15 T20Is and plays the role of a finisher for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, may have missed out as India wanted to go with an "extra spinner"

Advertisement

AP/Bikas Das
Rinku Singh couldn't make the Indian main squad for T20 World Cup Photo: AP/Bikas Das
info_icon

Rinku Singh shouldn't be disheartened by his exclusion from India's World T20 squad as it was pure tactical decision by team management to ask for an extra spinner taking pitches in the Caribbean into account, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly said on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Ganguly feels the 26-year-old, who boasts of a 176-plus strike rate in 15 T20Is and plays the role of a finisher for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, may have missed out as India wanted to go with an "extra spinner" keeping in mind the spinning tracks in the West Indies.

Indias Rinku Singh celebrates after winning the first T20I against Australia in Visakhapatnam. - null
Exclusion Of Rinku Singh Was The Toughest Call, He Has Done Nothing Wrong: Agarkar

BY PTI

Advertisement

"It's West Indies. The wickets may be slow and assist spin so they (selectors) wanted to go with another spinner. Maybe because of that Rinku didn't get an opportunity but it's just the beginning for Rinku," Ganguly said at the Trophy unveiling ceremony of the Bengal Pro T20 League.

India play their group stage matches in the USA, opening their campaign against Ireland on June 5. Super Eight onwards the tournament will be held in the Caribbean countries.

Ganguly expected India and Australia to dominate the tournament as they did in the 50-over World Cup last year.

Rinku Singh couldn't make the Indian main squad for T20 World Cup - AP/Bikas Das
India Squad For ICC T20 World Cup: Did Impact Player Rule Close Doors For Rinku Singh?

BY PTI

Advertisement

"India and Australia the two best teams of the tournament. I'm sure they will do the same thing in the USA and the West Indies," Ganguly said.

On the Indian squad, Ganguly said: "It's a fabulous squad, they are all match winners. All 15 are good enough to be selected, I'm sure Rohit (Sharma) and Rahul (Dravid) will pick the best."

Meanwhile all the eight franchises and their marquee players in the Bengal Pro T20 League were also announced. The inaugural edition of the league will take place at Eden Gardens and Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus ground from June 11-28.

The Teams

Kolkata Royal Tigers (areas: Kolkata & Hooghly) (marquee players: Abhishek Porel and Mita Paul).

Harbour Diamonds (North & South 24 Parganas) (Manoj Tiwary and Sukanya Panda).

Rashmi Medinipur Wizards (Medinipur and Jhargram) (Abhimanyu Easwaran & Richa Ghosh).

Servotec Siliguri Strikers (Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Kalimpong) (Akash Deep and Priyanka Bala).

Adamas Howrah Warriors (Howrah, Purulia and Bankura) (Anustup Majumdar and Dhara Gujjar).

Malda Sobisco Smashers (Dinajpur and Malda) (Mukesh Kumar & Rishita Basu).

Murshidabad King (Murshidabad and Nadia) (Sudeep Gharami and Deepti Sharma).

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates