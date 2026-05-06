SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Is Nitish Kumar Reddy Playing Today At Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium?

Summary of this article
SRH meet PBKS in match 49 of the Indian Premier League
Nitish Kumar Reddy returned to SRH’s playing XI after recovering from illness.
Pat Cummins confirmed Reddy replaced Aniket Verma against PBKS.
Sunrisers Hyderabad received a major boost for their crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy returned to the playing XI after recovering from illness.
The youngster had missed SRH’s previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders, creating concerns among fans regarding his fitness and availability for the high-pressure encounter against the table-toppers. However, captain Pat Cummins confirmed at the toss that Reddy was fit enough to return immediately.
The match is extremely important for both teams in the playoff race. Punjab Kings entered the contest after suffering consecutive defeats despite remaining near the top of the points table, while Sunrisers Hyderabad were looking to bounce back after their five-match winning streak ended against KKR.
With Hyderabad’s batting-friendly conditions expected to produce another high-scoring thriller, Nitish’s return significantly improves SRH’s balance in both batting and bowling departments.
Nitish Kumar Reddy Returns to SRH Playing XI Against PBKS
Pat Cummins officially confirmed Nitish Kumar Reddy’s comeback during the toss presentation. “Nitish is back from illness. He comes in for Aniket,” Cummins said at the toss.
Earlier in the day, SRH head coach Daniel Vettori had already hinted at the all-rounder’s return by revealing that the youngster was recovering well. “He’s feeling a lot better. We don’t see a situation where he won’t play,” Vettori had stated ahead of the match.
Reddy’s inclusion is a significant boost for Hyderabad because of the flexibility he provides in the middle order along with his ability to contribute with the ball.
The Andhra Pradesh all-rounder has become one of SRH’s key Indian players since his breakthrough performances over the last two IPL seasons. His aggressive batting style and calm finishing ability make him an important asset, especially on batting-friendly surfaces like Hyderabad.
The management ultimately decided to replace Aniket Verma in the starting XI to accommodate the returning all-rounder.
SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Priyansh Arya, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Musheer Khan
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain
Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact subs: Aniket Verma, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel