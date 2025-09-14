South Zone Vs Central Zone Live Streaming, Duleep Trophy 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Day 4

Central Zone lead by 233 runs after Day 3 against South Zone in Duleep Trophy 2025 final
Saransh Jain took five wickets, dismantling South Zone's innings
Rajat Patidar and Yash Rathod scored centuries; Rathod fell short of double-century
South Zone vs Central Zone will be available on JioHotstar and Star Sports Khel
Central Zone hold a formidable 233-run lead over South Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2025 final, played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Following their dominant first-innings performance, Central Zone concluded Day 3 well-placed to lift the trophy, with Day 4 action scheduled for Sunday, September 14.
South Zone's initial innings concluded with just 149 runs on the scoreboard. Tanmay Agarwal notched 31 runs as their top scorer. Kumar Kartikeya secured four wickets, while Saransh Jain took five, promptly wrapping up South Zone's innings in only 63 overs.
Central Zone decisively answered, compiling 511 runs. Danish Malewar, fresh from a double-century in the quarter-finals, provided a strong start with a half-century, scoring 53 runs off 120 balls.
Captain Rajat Patidar and Yash Rathod both scored impressive centuries; Rathod fell just six runs short of a double-century at 194. Saransh Jain's 69-run knock extended Central Zone's lead to 362 runs, firmly placing them in pole position in the Duleep Trophy final.
South Zone now confront a substantial deficit in their chase. Openers Tanmay Agarwal and Mohit Kale departed after scoring just 76 runs. Smaran Ravichandran and Ricky Bhui are currently at the crease, with captain Mohammed Azharuddeen and Andre Siddarth still to bat, facing a demanding task on Day 4.
South Zone Vs Central Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 Final Day 4 – Live Streaming Details
When and where is the South Zone vs Central Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 Final Day 4 being played?
The South Zone vs Central Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 Final Day 4 will be played on Sunday, 14 September 2025, at 9:30 AM IST. The match is being played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
Where to watch the South Zone vs Central Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 final match live?
The South Zone vs Central Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 final match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. The television broadcast will take place on the Star Sports Khel channel.
South Zone Vs Central Zone Playing XIs
South Zone: Tanmay Agarwal, Mohit Kale, Ricky Bhui, Mohammed Azharuddeen (c & wk), Andre Siddarth C, Salman Nizar, Ankit Sharma, Gurjapneet Singh, MD Nidheesh, Vasuki Koushik.
Bench: Nedumankuzhy Basil, Tripurana Vijay, Shaik Rasheed, Tanay Thyagarajan.
Central Zone: Yash Rathod, Danish Malewar, Akshay Wadkar, Rajat Patidar (c), Shubham Sharma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saransh Jain, Deepak Chahar, Aditya Thakare, Kumar Kartikeya, Kuldeep Sen.
Bench: Aayush Pandey, Nachiket Bhute, Sanjeet Desai, Kukna Ajay Singh.