South Korea Vs Philippines Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 6

Here's the live streaming details of the South Korea Vs Philippines ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match 6

South Korea Vs Philippines, ICC Mens T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A
Representative image for South Korea Vs Philippines, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match. File Photo
South Korea will take on the Philippines in the sixth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B on October 1, Tuesday at the Yeonhui Cricket Ground.  (More Cricket News)

This match is crucial for the hosts, South Korea, who have lost both of their games so far. Led by Jun Hyunwoo, they fell to Indonesia by 2 wickets in their opener and were then defeated by Japan by 7 wickets.

As for the Philippines, they began their campaign on a disappointing note, losing to Japan by 2 wickets in their opener. But, Jun Hyunwoo's side then quickly bounced back, securing a convincing 42-run victory against Indonesia in the second game.

KOR vs PHI T20I Squads:

South Korea:

Jun Hyunwoo (c), Alam Nakash, An Hyobeom, Balage Dilruksha, Altaf Gill, Kuldeep Gurjar, Iqbal Mudassir, Kim Daeyeon, Aamir Lal, Lee Kangmin (wk), Sameera Maduranga, Fazil Muhammad, Sameera Pitabeddara, Raja Shoaib (wk)

Philippines:

Live Streaming Details of South Korea Vs Philippines Cricket Match:

When is South Korea Vs Philippines ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match?

The South Korea Vs Philippines match of the ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B will be played on October 1, Tuesday at the Yeonhui Cricket Ground, Incheon at 10:00 AM IST.

Where to watch Indonesia Vs Japan ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match?

The live streaming of the South Korea Vs Philippines, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. Also, ICC TV will feature the matches in select regions.

