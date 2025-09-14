Shubman Gill Shares Batting Tips With Hong Kong Players Before IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash, Watch Video

Shubman Gill’s rise in international cricket has been rapid and impactful. In T20Is since his debut in January 2023, he has played 21 matches, scoring 578 runs at an average around 30.42 with a strike rate over 139. He has recorded one T20I century and three fifties so far. In ODIs and Tests too, his batting has been consistent, and he recently became India’s Test captain following Rohit Sharma’s retirement. The leadership role alongside his high performance shows how much faith selectors have in his temperament.