Shubman Gill Shares Batting Tips With Hong Kong Players Before IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash, Watch Video

Shubman Gill shared batting tips with Hong Kong players before India’s Asia Cup clash against Pakistan
India will face Pakistan on Sunday, September 14
India and Pakistan both have won their first matches of Asia Cup 2025
India and Pakistan are set for a blockbuster clash in Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14. India kicked off their campaign with a dominant win over the UAE, while Shubman Gill, returning to the T20I side, smashed an explosive 20 off just nine balls.
Amid the buildup to this high-voltage match, a heartening moment caught the attention of fans. Shubman Gill was seen giving batting tips to the Hong Kong players ahead of their fixtures. The gesture came when Hong Kong batters had struggled in their opener vs Afghanistan, managing only 94-9 in chase of 189.
Shubman Gill Shares Tips To Hong Kong Players
While giving some valuable batting tips to the Hong Kong batters, India's T20I vice-captain was heard saying, “Let the body take over, the more you think, the more it will affect. You… reach the zone when you think less, the ball is coming to you, and you just react.”
Gill has been in sublime form in recent times, especially in the Test format. However his IPL brilliance earlier this year were also the talking point about him. His return in the India's T20I squad shows that the management sees him as a future prospect, not just as a batter but as a leader as well.
Shubman Gill’s International And IPL Journey
Shubman Gill’s rise in international cricket has been rapid and impactful. In T20Is since his debut in January 2023, he has played 21 matches, scoring 578 runs at an average around 30.42 with a strike rate over 139. He has recorded one T20I century and three fifties so far. In ODIs and Tests too, his batting has been consistent, and he recently became India’s Test captain following Rohit Sharma’s retirement. The leadership role alongside his high performance shows how much faith selectors have in his temperament.
In the IPL, Gill has been equally impressive. He debuted in 2018 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and later moved to Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2022. His breakout season was IPL 2023, where he scored 890 runs in 17 matches, won the Orange Cap, and hit three centuries. Across his IPL career he has played 118 matches, scoring 3,866 runs, with a strong average (39.45) and a strike rate of 138.72, which shows why he's back in India's T20I squad.