Shubman Gill Shares Batting Tips With Hong Kong Players Before IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash, Watch Video

Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill shared batting tips with Hong Kong players ahead of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash on Sunday, September 14

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shubman Gill Shares Batting Tips With Hong Kong Players Before IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash
Shubman Gill Shares Batting Tips With Hong Kong Players Before IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash, Watch Video Photo: X/Shubmangill
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shubman Gill shared batting tips with Hong Kong players before India’s Asia Cup clash against Pakistan

  • India will face Pakistan on Sunday, September 14

  • India and Pakistan both have won their first matches of Asia Cup 2025

India and Pakistan are set for a blockbuster clash in Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14. India kicked off their campaign with a dominant win over the UAE, while Shubman Gill, returning to the T20I side, smashed an explosive 20 off just nine balls.

Amid the buildup to this high-voltage match, a heartening moment caught the attention of fans. Shubman Gill was seen giving batting tips to the Hong Kong players ahead of their fixtures. The gesture came when Hong Kong batters had struggled in their opener vs Afghanistan, managing only 94-9 in chase of 189.

Shubman Gill Shares Tips To Hong Kong Players

While giving some valuable batting tips to the Hong Kong batters, India's T20I vice-captain was heard saying, “Let the body take over, the more you think, the more it will affect. You… reach the zone when you think less, the ball is coming to you, and you just react.”

Gill has been in sublime form in recent times, especially in the Test format. However his IPL brilliance earlier this year were also the talking point about him. His return in the India's T20I squad shows that the management sees him as a future prospect, not just as a batter but as a leader as well.

Related Content
Related Content
Mohammad Rizwan (left) fell victim to Jasprit Bumrah's (centre) brilliance during the India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York. - AP/Eduardo Munoz
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Match 6: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND V PAK Clash

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Shubman Gill’s International And IPL Journey

Shubman Gill’s rise in international cricket has been rapid and impactful. In T20Is since his debut in January 2023, he has played 21 matches, scoring 578 runs at an average around 30.42 with a strike rate over 139. He has recorded one T20I century and three fifties so far. In ODIs and Tests too, his batting has been consistent, and he recently became India’s Test captain following Rohit Sharma’s retirement. The leadership role alongside his high performance shows how much faith selectors have in his temperament.

In the IPL, Gill has been equally impressive. He debuted in 2018 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and later moved to Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2022. His breakout season was IPL 2023, where he scored 890 runs in 17 matches, won the Orange Cap, and hit three centuries. Across his IPL career he has played 118 matches, scoring 3,866 runs, with a strong average (39.45) and a strike rate of 138.72, which shows why he's back in India's T20I squad.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Women's ODI Updates: Smriti Mandhana Scores Fifty | IND-W 104/0 (19)

  2. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Indian Players ‘Shaken’ By IND Vs PAK Boycott Calls, Gambhir Steps In: Report

  3. India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Five Things You Must Know Ahead Of Controversial Match

  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: 'How Can Blood And Cricket Flow Together?'

  5. Asia Cup 2025: Star India Batter Suffers Injury Concern Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  4. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Congress Won't Admit What Bihar Voters Know: Tejashwi Will Be CM If Opposition Wins

  2. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  3. Funeral Set For Indian-origin Man Beheaded In Dallas

  4. ISRO Mobilises 400 Scientists, Satellites For Operation Sindoor Support

  5. Uddhav Thackeray Calls for ‘Sindoor’ Protests Against India–Pakistan Asia Cup Match

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  2. Texas Murder: Indian-Origin Motel Manager Beheaded In Dallas, Co-Worker Charged

  3. Trump Backs Jair Bolsonaro After 27-Year Sentence: What It Means For US-Brazil Ties

  4. Funeral Set For Indian-origin Man Beheaded In Dallas

  5. Trump Urges NATO to Impose Tariffs on China, Stop Russian Oil to End Ukraine War

Latest Stories

  1. Ed Sheeran Unveils His New Album Play: It Celebrates Love, Life, Culture

  2. Freaky Tales Review | Nazi-Slashing Cinema For The Soul

  3. Durga Puja In Kolkata 2025: A 3-Day Itinerary For First-Timers

  4. Congress Terms PM Modi’s Manipur Visit A 'Pit Stop', Calls It 'Grave Insult'

  5. Chennai Weather Today: Humid Conditions with Afternoon Showers Expected

  6. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  7. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  8. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions