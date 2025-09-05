Shreyas Iyer As T20I Captain? Former IPL Star Sandeep Sharma Says That’s Not The Right Move

“See, this debate that he as a captain took his team to the finals is senseless. Surya is not doing the captaincy of any franchise. So that is not the criteria to be the captain of the Indian side. And for the last three years, Rohit was not doing the captaincy of any franchise. But still, he was the captain of the T20 Indian team and one-day side is still the same captain. And he was the captain of all three formats of Tests. So that is not the criteria of what you do in IPL,” said Sharma to Crictracker.