Shreyas Iyer To Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain? BCCI Says No Discussions - Report

Shreyas Iyer was reported to be front-runner to replace Rohit Sharma as India's next skipper in the 50-over format, but Saikia clarified that there have been no such discussions within BCCI management regarding ODI leadership succession

Outlook Sports Desk
Shreyas Iyer To Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain? Heres What BCCI Said
Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer during Champions Trophy Photo: AP
  • BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has dismissed rumours of Shreyas Iyer being considered for ODI captaincy

  • The clarification comes day after reports suggested Iyer could replace Rohit Sharma as India's 50-over captain

  • BCCI has come under heavy criticism for ignoring Iyer for the upcoming Asia Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has dismissed rumours of Shreyas Iyer being considered for the ODI captaincy, addressing speculation that intensified after Iyer was omitted from the Asia Cup 2025 squad.

Reports had suggested Iyer was a front-runner to replace Rohit Sharma as India's next skipper in the 50-over format, but Saikia clarified that there have been no such discussions within BCCI management regarding ODI leadership succession.

This clarification arrives amid weeks of conjecture across media, with Saikia stating, "That's news to me. There have been no such discussions," Saikia told Hindustan Times.

The BCCI has a history of leadership transitions that often spark public debate, as seen during the handover from MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli in 2017.

Iyer's Omission from Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Shreyas Iyer's omission from the Asia Cup 2025 squad has drawn widespread attention, especially given his stellar domestic and international form. He was India’s leading run-scorer at the 2025 Champions Trophy with 243 runs and amassed 604 runs at a strike rate of 175.05 in IPL 2025.

Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of selectors, addressed the media while announcing the Indian squad for the Asia Cup, explaining that the exclusion was based on the need for balance within the 15-man squad and the compelling form of selected individuals.

Agarkar specifically asked, "Who could he replace in this squad?", underlining the competitive depth and the selectors’ challenge in allocating limited spots.

Rohit Sharma's ODI Captaincy And Succession Planning

Rohit Sharma remains the captain of India's ODI team, though his tenure is under scrutiny following his retirements from Test and T20I formats earlier in the year. Both Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill emerged as the most cited candidates for the ODI captaincy.

Gill is already India's Test captain and vice-captain in T20Is, but the BCCI remains hesitant to appoint a single captain across all formats due to the demanding international schedule.

Multiple sources report that selectors view Iyer as a possible long-term ODI leader, potentially beginning as early as the home series against Australia in late 2025 if Rohit Sharma steps aside, though no final decision has been made pending Rohit’s commitment post–Asia Cup.

Rohit Sharma first took over as India's full-time ODI captain in December 2021, succeeding Virat Kohli. Since then, Sharma has led India in major tournaments, including the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2024 Asia Cup.

Media Narratives, Celebrity Culture, And Selection Debates

The omission of high-profile performers such as Shreyas Iyer has reignited debates in Indian media and among experts regarding the influence of celebrity culture, public sentiment and politics on national selections.

Commentators including former cricketers Robin Uthappa and Dinesh Karthik have publicly questioned the selectors’ logic, pointing to Iyer’s recent heroics at both the IPL and international level.

Critics argue that player popularity, media narratives, and even commercial interests sometimes overshadow consistent performances when high-stakes tournaments approach.

Published At:
