Shreyas Iyer Returns In Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: West Zone Vs Central Zone Clash Begins In Bengaluru

After an Asia Cup snub, star India batter Shreyas Iyer eyes redemption in the Duleep Trophy 2025 semi-final as West Zone take on Central Zone in Bengaluru. What to know about Iyer's domestic outing?

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
West Zone vs North Zone Duleep Trophy 2025 Shreyas Iyer
File photo of Shreyas Iyer in action for India. | Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shreyas Iyer played Duleep Trophy semi-final for West Zone against North Zone

  • Iyer was excluded from Asia Cup 2025 despite strong IPL season

  • BCCI's Ajit Agarkar cites team balance for exclusion

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal out early in West Zone's match against Central Zone

Shreyas Iyer returned to competitive cricket on Thursday (September 4, 2025) as the star India batter featured for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2025 semi-final against North Zone in Bengaluru.

This domestic outing at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground B marked his first red-ball appearance since leading Punjab Kings to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final against eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He scored 604 runs with half-centuries at a strike rate of 175.07 in the IPL 2025.

Despite his standout IPL season and a strong showing in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the 30-year-old was excluded from India's Asia Cup 2025 squad, sparking widespread debate across the cricketing fraternity. BCCI's chief selector Ajit Agarkar cited team balance as the reason for not selecting Iyer, while former players and fans expressed disappointment over the snub.

Iyer made his India debut in a T20I match against New Zealand at on November 01, 2017. He has since played 135 international matches across formats. In 14 Test matches, he has scored 811 with one century.

A batter known for his calming influence, the Mumbai cricketer has also compiled 2845 and 1104 runs in 70 ODIs and 51 T2OIs, respectively. He has ODI tons.

Related Content
Related Content

The right-handed top-order batter has now joined a star-studded West Zone lineup alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of India's home Test season.

West Zone Vs Central Zone, Duleep Trophy Semi-Final Toss Update

West Zone captain Shardul Thakur won the toss and elected to bat first, but India Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal lasted only three balls for his four runs, a boundary. The left-handed batter was trapped in front by Khaleel Ahmed in the first over itself.

West Zone Vs Central Zone, Duleep Trophy Semi-Final Playing XIs

Central Zone Playing XI: Aayush Pandey, Upendra Yadav (wk), Danish Malewar, Rajat Patidar (c), Yash Rathod, Shubham Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Saransh Jain, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Thakur.

West Zone Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Aarya Desai, Shreyas Iyer, Harvik Desai (wk), Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur (c), Tanush Kotian, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Tushar Deshpande.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals Live Score, Day 1 Blog: Jaiswal Departs Early As West Bat First Against Central

  2. Shreyas Iyer Returns In Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: West Zone Vs Central Zone Clash Begins In Bengaluru

  3. England Vs South Africa ODIs: Eoin Morgan Urges ENG To Include Sam Curran

  4. Irfan Pathan Speaks Out After Old Interview On MS Dhoni Hookah Rumors Resurfaces

  5. Virat Kohli Faces Fan Fury For Statements On Chinnaswamy Stampede

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Lorenzo Musetti, US Open 2025 QF Highlights: Top Seed Advances To Semis In Style

  2. US Open: Felix Auger-Aliassime Battles Past Alex De Minaur Into The Final Four

  3. US Open: Anisimova Gets Revenge Over Swiatek At Flushing Meadows

  4. Felix Auger Aliassime Vs Alex De Minaur Highlights, US Open 2025 QF: Canadian Underdog Stuns Eighth Seed In Epic Battle

  5. US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus Advance To Quarterfinals

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

  2. IMD Forecast: Rainfall To Ease In Delhi-NCR, Heavy Showers Likely In Himachal And Arunachal

  3. Day In Pics: September 03, 2025

  4. Not By The Textbook: When History Becomes Propaganda

  5. Jhelum River Crosses Danger Mark In Kashmir; Authorities Issue Flood Alert

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Putin Offers Conditional Meeting with Zelenskyy, Says War Is About Protecting People’s Rights, Not Territory

  2. Singapore PM Wong Reaches Delhi For Three-Day Trip

  3. Judge Orders Google To Share Search Data With Competitors, Retains Chrome And Android

  4. Trump Accuses Xi Of Conspiring Against US As Putin, Kim Attend Military Parade In China

  5. Israeli Drones Drop Grenades Near UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon, UNIFIL Reports

Latest Stories

  1. September 4, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Pisces

  2. Modi Hails GST Council Reforms As 'Next-Generation' Step, Opposition Questions The Delay

  3. South Zone Vs North Zone Live Streaming, Duleep Trophy 2025 Semifinal: Preview, Team News, When And Where To Watch

  4. Harvard–Trump Row: Boston Judge Orders Reversal of $2.6 Billion Funding Cut, Calls It ‘Ideologically Motivated Assault’

  5. Lokah Box Office Collection Day 7: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide

  6. Jannik Sinner Vs Lorenzo Musetti, US Open 2025 QF Highlights: Top Seed Advances To Semis In Style

  7. Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals Live Score, Day 1 Blog: Jaiswal Departs Early As West Bat First Against Central

  8. Wuthering Heights Teaser: Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi Are In A Tempestuous Relationship In Emerald Fennell’s Film