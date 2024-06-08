Cricket

Sher-e-Punjab Trophy Set To Take Place From June 10-27

The tournament will be held in a double round-robin league format with four teams at the top of the table making the semifinals, a release said

File
The tournament will be featuring some of the key IPL players as well. Photo: File
info_icon

IPL star Abhishek Sharma will be among players to feature in the upcoming Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup, organised by the Punjab Cricket Association from June 10-27 at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium. (More Cricket News)

The tournament will be held in a double round-robin league format with four teams at the top of the table making the semifinals, a release said.

Sharma, one of the key performers for IPL runner-up Sunrisers Hyderabad, will turn up for Agri Knights Kings whereas Mumbai IndiansNehal Wadhera will captain Trident Stallions.

Afghanistan seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi (second from left) picked up four wickets for 17 runs against New Zealand in their T20 World Cup 2024 match in Guyana. - Photo: X/Afghanistan Cricket
Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Highlights: Rashid, Farooqi Bowl AFG To Historic 84-Run Win Over NZ

BY Bhuvan Gupta

While Naman Dhir will lead BLV Blasters, Viswanath Singh, Anmolpreet Singh and Sanvir Singh will lead Intersoft Titans, Royal Phantoms and JK Super Strikers respectively.

”Players should do well in Sher-e-Punjab Cup and further make their case strong for Punjab teams, IPL teams and also for India teams,” said India bowler Siddharth Kaul, who will play for Titans.

