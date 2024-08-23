Shane Warne's Death Felt Like Losing Someone From My Family: Kuldeep Yadav

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav is currently in Australia and recently visited the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) wherein he paid tribute to the late Shane Warne and talked about his relationship with the iconic spinner. (More Cricket News)
“Shane Warne was my idol, and I had a very strong connection with him,” said Kuldeep during his visit to MCG.
“I still get emotional when I think about Warnie—it feels like I’ve lost someone from my family.”
This is not the first time the Indian spinner spoke on Warne's sad demise.
“I was shocked to hear about his demise. I actually cried. I didn’t understand. It felt like someone close to me passed away. I was always in touch with him. I spoke with him 10 days before he died,” Kuldeep was quoted in the latest episode of Breakfast with Champions YouTube show.
The T20 World Cup winning cricketer's trip Down Under comes just a few months before the Border Gavaskar Trophy, which is scheduled to begin on November 22 in Perth.
"I am looking forward to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and we're anticipating a great cricket contest between Australia and India this year," he said.
Kuldeep, who has had an excellent couple of years since making his comeback from the knee injury, also visited the Cricket Australia (CA) headquarters and had an online interaction CEO Nick Hockley.
He also acknowledged the unwavering support of Indian cricket fans.
"India cricket fans always support the team around the globe, and I am confident they will come in big numbers for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, especially during the Boxing Day Test," Kuldeep said.
The MCG will host the Boxing Day Test from December 26.
(With PTI inputs)