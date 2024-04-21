Cricket

Abhishek Sharma Reveals Secret Behind 46 Off 12 Balls: 'Watched Kuldeep Yadav's Videos'

Abhishek smashed 46 off just 12 balls with half a dozen sixes and four of them came off Kuldeep's deliveries in the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match 35

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India, Monday, April 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Kashif Masood)
Thoroughly dissecting Kuldeep Yadav's bowling videos and doing match simulations by facing left-arm wrist spinners in the nets went a long way in helping Abhishek Sharma annihilate the India international during Sunrisers Hyderabad's 67-run victory over Delhi Capitals in an IPL game in New Delhi. (More Cricket News)

Abhishek smashed 46 off just 12 balls with half a dozen of sixes and four of them came off Kuldeep's deliveries.

Kuldeep has been DC's most consistent bowler with his guile and variations troubling the batters, but Abhishek went back and forth to disturb his length and forced him to go flatter.

So what was his preparation like for Kuldeep?

"Personally, I always try to plan really well for the spinners and the main bowlers of the other team and this year... this match also, I was very careful with Kuldeep because I know he is their main bowler and I've been watching his videos," the Punjab state team skipper said after the match.

IPL 2024 Match Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs. - AP
DC Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I try to play similar bowlers a day before, net bowlers and local bowlers, and that helps me a lot. I try to just make sure that they are pretty much similar to the bowlers that I'm going to face. So that helps me a lot," Abhishek explained.

Not bowling because of Impact Player Rule

While he is primarily a batter, Abhishek also bowls handy left-arm spin but hasn't been summoned a lot to bowl in this edition, thanks to the Impact Player rule.

Does he think it can affect his selection or chances of showcasing his other facet of the game?

"No, I think everybody knows that I can bowl, but obviously, there's because of this impact player, there's always an extra bowler or a better, so probably with every all-rounders, this is going to happen. Even this happened last year.

"For me, especially, I believe that I should be ready whenever I'm called. Just get the chance because I know somehow I will get the chance and I should be ready for that."

