India Vs New Zealand: Who Won Yesterday In 2nd T20I Match At Raipur - Check Result

India's Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav during the second T20I cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

India's Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav during the second T20I cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia