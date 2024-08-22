Samoa Vs Cook Islands Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 10

Hosts Samoa will take on Cook Islands in a match that could potentially decide the winner of the T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A.
The winner of T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A will get an entry into the final qualifier for the showpiece event set to take place across India and Sri Lanka in 2026.
A win for the hosts Samoa will seal their spot into the final qualifiers. However, the only match that the hosts have so far lost out of the four they have played came against Cook Islands. Both teams have three wins and a loss but Samoa's net run rate is way higher than Cook Islands, meaning even a defeat in the match would keep the hosts alive. Although the same can not be said about Cook Islands.
Cook Islands had emerged victorius in the previous encounter between the two teams in the tournament after their bowlers had shot out Samoa for a paltry 104.
Squads
Cook Islands: Hayden Dickson, Thomas Parima, Maara Ave(w/c), Aue Parima, Cory Dickson, Milton Kavana, Tomakanute Ritawa, Jared Tutty, Liam Denny, Oscar Taylor, Andrew Samuels, Teaomua Moana Anker, Pita Ravarua, Tiaki Wuatai
Samoa: Sean Cotter, Solomon Nash, Darius Visser, Darren Ernest Roache, Caleb Jasmat(c), Fereti Sululoto, Afapene Ilaoa(w), Saumani Tiai, Douglas Finau, Noah Mead, Punapunavale Sua, Daniel Burgess, Solofuti Falo, Tineimoli Misi
Live streaming details of Samoa Vs Cook Islands ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024 Match 10
The match between Samoa vs Cook Islands will be played on August 23, Friday at the Faleata Oval No. 2 in Apia at 6:30 AM IST.
Where To watch the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024 Matches?
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024 Matches will be broadcast live on ICC.tv in select regions.