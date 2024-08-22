Cricket

Samoa Vs Cook Islands Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 10

Live streaming details of Samoa Vs Cook Islands ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024 Match 10

Samoa-cricket-team-file-photo
File photo of the Samoa men's cricket team. Photo: Samoa Cricket
info_icon

Hosts Samoa will take on Cook Islands in a match that could potentially decide the winner of the T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A.

The winner of T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A will get an entry into the final qualifier for the showpiece event set to take place across India and Sri Lanka in 2026.

A win for the hosts Samoa will seal their spot into the final qualifiers. However, the only match that the hosts have so far lost out of the four they have played came against Cook Islands. Both teams have three wins and a loss but Samoa's net run rate is way higher than Cook Islands, meaning even a defeat in the match would keep the hosts alive. Although the same can not be said about Cook Islands.

Cook Islands had emerged victorius in the previous encounter between the two teams in the tournament after their bowlers had shot out Samoa for a paltry 104.

Squads

Cook Islands: Hayden Dickson, Thomas Parima, Maara Ave(w/c), Aue Parima, Cory Dickson, Milton Kavana, Tomakanute Ritawa, Jared Tutty, Liam Denny, Oscar Taylor, Andrew Samuels, Teaomua Moana Anker, Pita Ravarua, Tiaki Wuatai

Samoa: Sean Cotter, Solomon Nash, Darius Visser, Darren Ernest Roache, Caleb Jasmat(c), Fereti Sululoto, Afapene Ilaoa(w), Saumani Tiai, Douglas Finau, Noah Mead, Punapunavale Sua, Daniel Burgess, Solofuti Falo, Tineimoli Misi

Live streaming details of Samoa Vs Cook Islands ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024 Match 10

When Is the Vanuatu Vs Fiji T20I match?

The match between Samoa vs Cook Islands will be played on August 23, Friday at the Faleata Oval No. 2 in Apia at 6:30 AM IST.

Where To watch the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024 Matches?

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024 Matches will be broadcast live on ICC.tv in select regions.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Spinners Put India A In Command Against Australia A On Day 1 Of Women's Unofficial Test
  2. Lord's To Host First-Ever Women's Test With England vs India Scheduled For 2026
  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Rizwan, Shakeel Star As PAK Ahead By 421 Runs At Stumps
  4. Matthew Hayden: Rishabh Pant's 'Muscle Memory' And 'Thirst For Victory' Will Be Key In Australia
  5. Rahul Dravid: Cricket Is A Game Of Small Margins And Luck
Football News
  1. Lucknow To Host Mohun Bagan-East Bengal Derby On September 2
  2. Premier League Transfers: Sander Berge Joins Fulham And Liverpool Sells Teenager Bobby Clark
  3. Nico Gonzalez Omitted From ACF Fiorentina Squad Amid Juventus Reports
  4. Premier League: Chelsea Players Not Distracted By Transfer Noise, Says Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
  5. Bobby Clark Joins Red Bull Salzburg On Permanent Deal
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  2. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
  3. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
  4. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
  5. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: FAIMA, AIIMS Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Medics Thank Top Court
  2. Pervert, Addicted To Porn, No Remorse: Findings Of Kolkata Doctor Case Accused's Psychological Profile
  3. West Bengal Feels SC’s Wrath For Mishandling Of RG Kar Hospital Rape And Murder Case
  4. Key NDA Allies Naidu, Nitish Kumar To Oppose Waqf Bill? Here's What Muslim Board Chief Said
  5. Champai Soren May Soon Launch New Political Party In Jharkhand
Entertainment News
  1. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  2. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  3. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  4. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  5. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
US News
  1. Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Didn’t Sign A Prenup. Here’s What They’ll Have To Divide
  2. From Stevie Wonder To John Legend: Who Took The Stage On Night 3 Of The DNC
  3. Amid Buzz Of RFK Jr Dropping Out, US Elections' 'Nostradamus' Predicts Boost For Kamala Harris
  4. New Study Claims Shroud Of Turin Could Be From The Time Of Jesus | Explained
  5. Watch: Hakeem Jeffries Quotes Taylor Swift In DNC Speech, Slams Trump With This Song Reference | Video
World News
  1. Brazil To Restrict Entry Of Citizens From India Amid Crackdown On Illegal Migration To US & Canada
  2. New Delhi Needs To Send A Special Envoy To Dhaka To Signal That It Wants To Turn The Page: Shafqat Munir
  3. Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Didn’t Sign A Prenup. Here’s What They’ll Have To Divide
  4. From Stevie Wonder To John Legend: Who Took The Stage On Night 3 Of The DNC
  5. Storm Lilian To Hit UK Soon, Met Office Issues Yellow Alert For England, Parts Of Wales And Scotland
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape Case: AIIMS Doctors Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Top Court Say Autopsy Timing Iffy
  2. Badlapur Kindergarten Sexual Abuse: Bombay HC Says 'Even 4-Year-Old Girls Not Being Spared'
  3. 'Factually Not Correct': MEA Quashes Reports Saying Tripura's Gumti River Dam Behind Bangladesh Floods
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Scores: Joe Root Faces Uphill Battle After ENG's Shaky Start
  5. Delhi Police Busts Al Qaeda Module 'Aspiring To Declare Khilafat, Execute Serious Terrorist Activities'
  6. Rahul Gandhi In J&K: Ice Cream Outing, Congress Poll Meet, Tie-Up With NC, Statehood Restoration Push
  7. Horoscope For August 22, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: FAIMA, AIIMS Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Medics Thank Top Court