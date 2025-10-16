Qatar vs Samoa Toss Update, T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: QAT Opt To Bowl

Qatar vs Samoa Toss Update, T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Qatar are bowling first against Samoa in the dead rubber match at the Super Six

Updated on:
Qatar vs Samoa Toss Update, T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: QAT Opt To Bowl
Photo: X | Qatar Cricket Association
  • Qatar are playing Samoa in the Super Six stage of T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific qualifiers

  • The match is taking place at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman

  • Nepal, UAE and Oman have already qualified for the T20 World Cup making this match a dead rubber

Qatar and Samoa clash at the Super Six stage of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 taking place at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman on Thursday, October 16. Both Qatar and Samoa are playing for pride as all three teams that will qualify for the T20 World Cup have already been decided.

Toss Update

Qatar have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Samoa Playing XI: Darius Visser, Sean Solia, Benjamin Mailata, Samuel French(w), Saumani Tiai, Fereti Sululoto, Caleb Jasmat(c), Solomon Nash, Samson Sola, Douglas Finau, Kurtis Hynam-Nyberg

Qatar Playing XI: Imal Liyanage(w), Zubair Ali, Shariq Munir, Muhammad Asim, Muhammad Tanveer, Mirza Mohammed Baig(c), Shahzaib Jamil, Mohammad Ikramullah Khan, Daniel Archer Louis, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Owais Ahmed


Squads:

Qatar Squad: Imal Liyanage(w), Zubair Ali, Shariq Munir, Muhammad Asim, Muhammad Tanveer, Mirza Mohammed Baig(c), Shahzaib Jamil, Mohammad Ikramullah Khan, Daniel Archer Louis, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Owais Ahmed, Saqlain Arshad, Muhammad Murad, Amir Farooq, Arif Nasir Uddin

Samoa Squad: Darius Visser, Sean Solia, Benjamin Mailata, Samuel French(w), Saumani Tiai, Fereti Sululoto, Caleb Jasmat(c), Solomon Nash, Samson Sola, Douglas Finau, Kurtis Hynam-Nyberg, Ross Taylor, Ili Tugaga, Noah Mead, Daniel Burgess

Qatar have only won a single match in the Super Six stage and that victory came against Japan in their last outing. Qatar beat Japan by three wickets in a close game in a final over thriller. Samoa are yet to taste victory in the Super Six stage and would like to get a win. They lost to Japan by four wickets in a close game but were thrashed in one sided manner by Oman and UAE.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

