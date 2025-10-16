Qatar vs Samoa Toss Update, T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: QAT Opt To Bowl

Qatar are playing Samoa in the Super Six stage of T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific qualifiers
The match is taking place at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman
Nepal, UAE and Oman have already qualified for the T20 World Cup making this match a dead rubber
Qatar and Samoa clash at the Super Six stage of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 taking place at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman on Thursday, October 16. Both Qatar and Samoa are playing for pride as all three teams that will qualify for the T20 World Cup have already been decided.
Toss Update
Qatar have won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Samoa Playing XI: Darius Visser, Sean Solia, Benjamin Mailata, Samuel French(w), Saumani Tiai, Fereti Sululoto, Caleb Jasmat(c), Solomon Nash, Samson Sola, Douglas Finau, Kurtis Hynam-Nyberg
Qatar Playing XI: Imal Liyanage(w), Zubair Ali, Shariq Munir, Muhammad Asim, Muhammad Tanveer, Mirza Mohammed Baig(c), Shahzaib Jamil, Mohammad Ikramullah Khan, Daniel Archer Louis, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Owais Ahmed
Squads:
Qatar Squad: Imal Liyanage(w), Zubair Ali, Shariq Munir, Muhammad Asim, Muhammad Tanveer, Mirza Mohammed Baig(c), Shahzaib Jamil, Mohammad Ikramullah Khan, Daniel Archer Louis, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Owais Ahmed, Saqlain Arshad, Muhammad Murad, Amir Farooq, Arif Nasir Uddin
Samoa Squad: Darius Visser, Sean Solia, Benjamin Mailata, Samuel French(w), Saumani Tiai, Fereti Sululoto, Caleb Jasmat(c), Solomon Nash, Samson Sola, Douglas Finau, Kurtis Hynam-Nyberg, Ross Taylor, Ili Tugaga, Noah Mead, Daniel Burgess
Qatar have only won a single match in the Super Six stage and that victory came against Japan in their last outing. Qatar beat Japan by three wickets in a close game in a final over thriller. Samoa are yet to taste victory in the Super Six stage and would like to get a win. They lost to Japan by four wickets in a close game but were thrashed in one sided manner by Oman and UAE.