RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Emerges As Chennai’s Biggest Threat Ahead Of Guwahati Clash

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s red-hot form from U-19 World Cup and IPL 2025 makes him a major threat for CSK in today’s RR vs CSK IPL 2026 clash

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Indian Premier League Cricket IPL 2025 RR vs CSK: Vaibhav Suryavanshi
IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sooryavanshi arrives in top form after dominant U-19 World Cup campaign

  • His explosive IPL 2025 performances make him a key threat in powerplay

  • CSK must contain him early to avoid losing control of the game

Rajasthan Royals take on Chennai Super Kings in Match 3 of IPL 2026 in Guwahati, and one of the biggest talking points heading into the game is the presence of teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

RR will look to make a strong start after last season’s struggles, while CSK are still dealing with injuries and combinations. In that context, the powerplay phase becomes crucial, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s role at the top could heavily influence how the game unfolds.

The young left-hander comes into this match in outstanding form. In the 2026 Under-19 World Cup, he was India’s leading run-scorer with 439 runs in seven matches, averaging over 62 and striking at nearly 170.

His campaign peaked in the final, where he smashed a record-breaking 175 off just 80 balls, the highest individual score ever in a U-19 World Cup final. That innings included 15 fours and 15 sixes and showed his ability to dominate quality bowling attacks under pressure.

He had already given a glimpse of his potential in IPL 2025. Sooryavanshi became the youngest debutant in the league and quickly made headlines with a stunning 101 off just 38 balls, reaching the century in only 35 deliveries, one of the fastest in IPL history. Across that season, he showed he isn’t just a one-innings player, delivering impactful starts and maintaining a high strike rate against experienced bowlers.

Related Content
Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming in action - (Photo: X|CSK)
RR Vs CSK Predicted XIs, IPL 2026: Check Out Likely Playing 11 And Team News For Today’s Match
Chennai Super Kings' Dewald Brevis plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings. - | Photo: AP
RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Will Dewald Brevis Play For Chennai Super Kings Today? See Fitness Update
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi in action against Gujarat Titans during IPL 2025 match 45 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on April 28, 2025. - | Photo: File
IPL Prodigy Talk: Case Study Of Future Stars In Indian Premier League – The Past And The Present
CEO and key members of the RR squad were present in the jersey launch event in Jaipur on Sunday, March 16, 2026. - File
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Unfazed By Fame, Says 'If You Do Well, You Are Bound To Get Attention'
Related Content

Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could trouble CSK

For Chennai Super Kings, the challenge will be containing him early. Sooryavanshi’s game is built on attacking from the first ball, especially against pace, which could put CSK’s new-ball bowlers under immediate pressure. If he gets through the first few overs, he has the range to clear any boundary and force field changes quickly.

Also Check: RR Vs CSK Predicted XIs, IPL 2026

More importantly, his approach sets the tempo for the rest of the batting unit. A fast start from him allows RR’s middle order to play with freedom, something CSK would want to avoid. Given his current form and confidence, Sooryavanshi is one of the key threats Chennai must manage if they want to control the game.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Guwahati For Today's Match

  2. PSL 2026: Shaheen Afridi Reacts To Ball Tampering Controversy As Lahore Qalandars Lose In Thrilling Final Over

  3. RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Sangakkara Discusses Parag Captaincy; Fleming Talks About Moving On With Times

  4. IPL 2026 Dispatch: Rohit Blasts Fastest Fifty, Rahane's Indirect Dig At Cricket Australia

  5. MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Why Cameron Green Didn't Bowl? Captain Ajinkya Rahane Says 'Ask Cricket Australia'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  2. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  3. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  4. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  5. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 29, 2026

  2. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  3. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  4. The Vanishing Birds Of Mumbai And The Need For Conservation

  5. Will Stalin's Return After 2026 Assembly Polls Lead To The End Of The Dravidian Binary?

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Outlook's Latest Issue: The Warlord With 'A Passion' For Peace

  2. US-Israel-Iran War: War Enters Second Month As Israel hits Iran naval research site

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. “No Kings” Movement Sweeps U.S. Cities As Mass Protests Target Trump Policies

  5. Modi Says Govt Working to Shield India From West Asia War Impact

Latest Stories

  1. Indian Worker Killed In Iranian Attack On Kuwait Power And Desalination Plant

  2. West Asia War ‘Challenging’, PM Modi Warns Against Politicising Crisis

  3. Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Dies Due To Accidental Drowning, Wife Shares Statement

  4. RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today And Players To Watch

  5. US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump Says Wants To Take Iran’s Oil

  6. Dubai World Cup 2026: Glamour Quotient At High During Horse Race

  7. James Tolkan Dies At 94: Back To The Future And Top Gun Star Passes Away

  8. PM Modi Lacks Courage to Oppose Israel's Actions In West Bank: Jairam Ramesh