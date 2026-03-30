RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Emerges As Chennai’s Biggest Threat Ahead Of Guwahati Clash

Summary of this article
Sooryavanshi arrives in top form after dominant U-19 World Cup campaign
His explosive IPL 2025 performances make him a key threat in powerplay
CSK must contain him early to avoid losing control of the game
Rajasthan Royals take on Chennai Super Kings in Match 3 of IPL 2026 in Guwahati, and one of the biggest talking points heading into the game is the presence of teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
RR will look to make a strong start after last season’s struggles, while CSK are still dealing with injuries and combinations. In that context, the powerplay phase becomes crucial, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s role at the top could heavily influence how the game unfolds.
The young left-hander comes into this match in outstanding form. In the 2026 Under-19 World Cup, he was India’s leading run-scorer with 439 runs in seven matches, averaging over 62 and striking at nearly 170.
His campaign peaked in the final, where he smashed a record-breaking 175 off just 80 balls, the highest individual score ever in a U-19 World Cup final. That innings included 15 fours and 15 sixes and showed his ability to dominate quality bowling attacks under pressure.
He had already given a glimpse of his potential in IPL 2025. Sooryavanshi became the youngest debutant in the league and quickly made headlines with a stunning 101 off just 38 balls, reaching the century in only 35 deliveries, one of the fastest in IPL history. Across that season, he showed he isn’t just a one-innings player, delivering impactful starts and maintaining a high strike rate against experienced bowlers.
Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could trouble CSK
For Chennai Super Kings, the challenge will be containing him early. Sooryavanshi’s game is built on attacking from the first ball, especially against pace, which could put CSK’s new-ball bowlers under immediate pressure. If he gets through the first few overs, he has the range to clear any boundary and force field changes quickly.
More importantly, his approach sets the tempo for the rest of the batting unit. A fast start from him allows RR’s middle order to play with freedom, something CSK would want to avoid. Given his current form and confidence, Sooryavanshi is one of the key threats Chennai must manage if they want to control the game.