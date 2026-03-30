RR Vs CSK Predicted XIs, IPL 2026: Check Out Likely Playing 11 And Team News For Today’s Match

Summary of this article
Rajasthan Royals face Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2026 opener at Barsapara Stadium
Riyan Parag will be seen leading the RR side
CSK are hit by injuries, losing Nathan Ellis for the season, while Dewald Brevis and MS Dhoni are also unavailable for their opening match
Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings lock horns in a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, with both teams desperate for a reset after disappointing 2025 campaigns.
RR finished ninth while CSK ended at the bottom, making this encounter more than just an early fixture, it’s about momentum and statement-making. With a fairly even head-to-head record (16-15), the rivalry remains tight, though recent meetings have tilted in RR’s favor.
As Sanju Samson was traded to CSK ahead of the season, Riyan Parag has been give the responsibility to lead RR this season, while Ruturaj Gaikwad will continue to lead the five-time champions.
The Guwahati surface is expected to be batting-friendly with good bounce, though early movement for pacers and dew later in the game could influence captains’ decisions. Both sides boast strong Indian cores, with players like Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal expected to play key roles in shaping the contest.
RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Team News
Chennai Super Kings come into the game heavily hit by injuries. MS Dhoni has been ruled out for the first two weeks due to a calf strain, while Dewald Brevis will miss the match with a side injury. Fast bowler Nathan Ellis is also out for the season with a hamstring issue, forcing changes in the bowling attack and middle-order balance.
Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have had to deal with the absence of Sam Curran, who withdrew from IPL 2026 due to a groin injury. The franchise has brought in Dasun Shanaka as a replacement. With no major fresh injury concerns otherwise, RR will look to capitalize on a relatively more settled setup heading into this clash.
RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Predicted XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhurv Jurel (wk), Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Ravi Bishnoi.
(Impact Player: Vignesh Puthur).
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Matt Short, Shivam Dube, Urvil Patel, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Matt Henry.
(Impact Player: Prashant Veer).
When is the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match?
The game takes place on Monday, March 30, 2026, at 7:30 PM IST.
Where is the RR vs CSK match being played?
The fixture will be hosted at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.
Which players are injured for RR vs CSK?
For CSK, Nathan Ellis is ruled out for the season, MS Dhoni is out for two weeks and Dewald Brevis will miss the first match.