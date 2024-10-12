Rishabh Pant's X Post On His 'IPL Auction Price' Leaves Fans Intrigued

The incredible Rishabh Pant comeback from a life-threatening car accident continues across formats. After adding the coveted T20 World Cup to his kitty, the flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter has also scored a century in the recently-concluded Test series against Bangladesh to delight his fans. (More Cricket News)
With Pant playing almost like he was never away, a post-midnight message from him has left netizens aflutter ahead of the Indian Premier League mega auction before the 2025 season.
The Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter): "If go to the auction (sic). will I be sold or not and for how much ??".
The cryptic message, seemingly in a bid to connect with his supporters, soon gained traction online, with many of his followers sharing their views in the comments.
While some fans felt Pant was having fun and nothing more than that, others kept guessing the amount he could bag if he goes under the hammer.
Pant's tweet is also curious as DC co-owner Parth Jindal recently confirmed that the wicketkeeper-batter will be retained by the franchise.
“Yes, we definitely have to retain. We have some very good players in our team. The rules have just come out, so after discussing with GMR and our director of cricket, Sourav Ganguly, decisions will be made,” Parth Jindal had said.