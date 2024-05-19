RCB Vs CSK: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

Who won yesterday's IPL match? With everything on the line, Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered the final knockout punch as they claimed an important victory over Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 18. (As It Happened | Full Coverage)
CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl first after the start was delayed by heavy rain. But that did not dither RCB as Virat Kohli (47) and Faf du Plessis (54) gave their side a fast start.
Kohli was eventually dismissed by Mitchell Santner but RCB's lower-order came to the party as Cameron Green (38) and Rajat Patidar (41) hit the CSK bowlers to all corners of the ground.
Du Plessis hit a brilliant fifty however he was out in controversial fashion as CSK looked for inroads. Shardul Thakur (2/61) was the pick of the bowlers as RCB finished with a massive 218/5 in 20 overs.
In reply, CSK lost Gaikwad pretty early as Glenn Maxwell removed their influential skipper for naught.
Rachin Ravindra (61) was the bright spark for CSK batters as Daryl Mitchell (4) and Shivam Dube (7) were dismissed in single digit scores.
Ravindra Jadeja (42 not out) and MS Dhoni (25) did show some fight lower down the order but it was all too late for the reigning champions as some tight RCB bowling awarded the home side a memorable victory as Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 27 runs.
Updated Points Table After RCB Vs CSK
With the playoff spots all but done, its yet to be decided as to who finishes second in the IPL 2024 points table with SRH in action against PBKS whereas KKR take on RR.