Rawalpindiz Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026: Gleeson, Minhas Power Shadab And Co To Second Consecutive Win

Islamabad United secured a dominant 7-wicket victory over the Rawalpindiz, chasing down a target of 157 in just 14.2 overs at the Gaddafi Stadium. The chase was headlined by 19-year-old Sameer Minhas’s explosive 70 off 36 balls

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Rawalpindi Pindiz Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 At Gaddafi Stadium Lahore
Sameer Minhas and Devon Conway in action for Rawalpindiz during PSL 2026 clash against Islamabad United at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rawalpindiz suffer 7-wicket defeat against Islamabad United in PSL 2026 match 12

  • This is the second consecutive win for Islamabad United

  • Rawalpindiz are yet to win a game this season of PSL

In a clinical display of power-hitting at the Gaddafi Stadium, Islamabad United secured a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over the Rawalpindiz in Match 12 of the PSL 2026 on April 04, Saturday.

The two-time champions moved further up the points table with their third win of the campaign, while the debutant Pindiz franchise remains rooted to the bottom, still searching for their first points of the season.

After winning the toss and electing to field, Islamabad captain Shadab Khan saw his decision vindicated almost immediately. The Rawalpindiz struggled to find any rhythm on a surface that traditionally favors high scores.

United’s pace unit, led by an opening burst from Richard Gleeson, kept the pressure high from the outset. The Pindiz lost both star openers, Mohammad Rizwan and Yasir Khan, within the powerplay, leaving the middle order with a mountain to climb.

Kamran Ghulam provided a semblance of stability, anchoring the innings with a well-made 50 off 39 balls. However, he found little support at the other end as Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah utilized clever variations to prevent any significant partnerships from flourishing.

It took a late, unbeaten cameo of 44 runs off 18 balls from Dian Forrester to push the Pindiz to a respectable 156/7. Despite the late surge, the consensus at the innings break was that they were at least 30 runs short of a par score in Lahore.

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The chase was a showcase of aggressive batting, centered around the explosive form of 19-year-old Sameer Minhas. Despite the early loss of Devon Conway to a brilliant delivery from Mohammad Amir, Minhas took total control of the hunt.

He dismantled the Pindiz attack with a fearless 70 off just 36 balls, an innings punctuated by seven boundaries and four towering sixes. His ability to dominate both world-class pace and mystery spin meant United crossed the hundred-run mark in under 10 overs, effectively ending the contest before the death overs began.

Following Minhas's departure, Haider Ali (26) and Mark Chapman (24) remained unbeaten and maintained the intensity to ensure there were no late hiccups. Chapman, in particular, displayed great intent, hitting three boundaries in a single over to wrap up the game in just 14.2 overs.

The dominant victory provides Islamabad with a massive net run-rate boost, while the Rawalpindiz head back to the drawing board to address a batting lineup that failed to fire for the first time this season.

Rawalpindiz Vs Islamabad united, PSL 2026: Toss Update

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan has won the toss and has opted to field first against Rawalpindiz in match 12 of PSL.

Rawalpindiz Vs Islamabad united, PSL 2026: Playing XI

Islamabad United: Devon Conway(w), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Mark Chapman, Shadab Khan(c), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Richard Gleeson, Salman Irshad

Rawalpindiz: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Yasir Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Fazal, Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell, Dian Forrester, Cole McConchie, Rishad Hossain, Jalat Khan, Mohammad Amir

Q

Where will the Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United match be played?

A

The Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.


Q

When will the Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United match be played?


A

The Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 match will not be televised in India.


Q

Where to live stream the Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 match?

A

The PSL 2026 between Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United will not be streamed live in India due to political tensions between the two countries.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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